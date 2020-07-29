﻿
The best lipstick deals for National Lipstick Day 2020: From MAC to Charlotte Tilbury 

Pucker up and get a bargain...

Leanne Bayley

It's National Lipstick Day 2020 which means we all need to pucker up and wear our favourite lippy. I'm wearing my beloved red lipstick, thanks for asking, but I'm determined to add some new lipsticks to my makeup bag. Thankfully there are lots of lipstick deals happening right now to celebrate National Lipstick Day. 

MAC Cosmetics 

MAC is giving away a free full sized Chile lipstick to celebrate National Lipstick Day. You just need to spend £45 to get the free gift. What's more, you also get a small makeup bag as well. 

Charlotte Tilbury 

There's a huge summer sale taking place on Charlotte Tilbury's website right now, and on it there are loads of incredible deals to swoon over. Personally, I'd be shopping the Pretty Pink Lips Duo which was £67 but it's now £46.90. 

Morphe 

If you're a fan of Morphe and you love matte lipsticks, you're in luck! Right now you can buy a Mega Mattte Lipstick for £5 when the original price is £12. Bargain. 

Beauty Bay 

Beauty Bay isn't messing around with the lipstick deals - there is over 30% off on plenty of lip products and you'd be crazy to not take advantage. 

Feel Unique 

Lipstick lovers, you've got until midnight on National Lipstick Day to get some major deals on Feel Unique. Just use the code LIPS20 at checkout. 

Glossier 

Ooh! How's this for a discount? Glossier has a special discount on its Core Lips Kit which includes a balm, a gloss, and a lipstick. It's usually priced at £35 but it's now £28. 

Bobbi Brown 

To celebrate National Lipstick Day 2020, Bobbi Brown is giving away a full-sized lipstick with any order over £75. Just use the word LIPSTICK at checkout. 

Huda Beauty 

Huda is doing a BOGOF deal on lipsticks right now and that's as good as Christmas Day for me. It's time to get shopping… 

ASOS 

ASOS Beauty has SO many lipsticks to choose from, but it's only when you filter by offers you discover some gems. Whether it's this NARS lipgloss or the cult Maybelline Superstay lip colour that is usually £9.99 but is now £6.50 on site. 

Selfridges 

Right now there is the mother of all deals on Selfridges  - a limited time offer on Pat McGrath's lipsticks. Wow. Adding to basket immediately. 

