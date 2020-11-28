Fern Britton thrills fans with makeup free look The former This Morning presenter showed off her natural beauty

Fern Britton has impressed her social media followers by changing up her look.

The star took to Twitter on Friday, where she uploaded a new photo, adding the hashtag #newprofilepicture.

In the sweet selfie, the star wore no makeup and had her hair loose as she smiled a closed-mouth smile at the camera.

Fern accessorised with tortoiseshell glasses and gazed deep into the camera, looking warm and relaxed.

Fans rushed to compliment the presenter and author, with one responding: "Gorgeous, warm, safe, sexy, comfortable face!"

Others agreed, adding: "Such a lovely warm, smiley face," "Looking as lovely as ever, Fern [red heart emoji]," and: "Aww lovely Fern - a super picture of your beautiful face - such a treasure xx."

The 63-year-old's fans have been loyal supporters since the star announced her split from her husband Phil Vickery back in January.

The former couple, who also worked together during Fern's time hosting This Morning, had been married for 20 years.

They share 19-year-old daughter Winnie and Fern is also mum to twin sons Harry and Jack, 26, and daughter Grace, 23, from her first marriage to Clive Jones.

Last month, the devoted mother revealed that she is in no hurry to meet a new man.

Fern's fans loved her new profile photo

Speaking to The Mirror, Fern said: "I am enjoying not having to share life with somebody else. I'm not a man-hater. Men are great. I don't think I'm prepared to hand over my autonomy just yet."

However, Fern insisted that despite her divorces, she sometimes misses being married.

She went on: "That's not to say I don't miss being married, because I have been married to two incredible husbands for over 30 years, so I have been married for a very long time."

The comments came shortly after Phil was reported to have sparked up a new romance with shepherdess Alison O'Neill.

For now, Fern is spending time at her home in Cornwall with her daughters, who have stayed with her during the pandemic.

