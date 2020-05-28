Mrs Hinch has responded to reports that she has had plastic surgery. The cleaning sensation – real name Sophie Hinchliffe – took to Instagram this week to share a time-lapse video showing her changing appearance over the years, starting from when she was just a baby. She told her 3.4million followers: "Yes this is me in each photo guys. I've been looking at my photo albums tonight and it got me thinking ... The image may change but truth be told, if anything, I feel less confident now than I did back then. Don't be fooled by these 'glow ups' guys. Please don't focus on anything other than what's inside, because that's all that really matters. Without feeling happy on the inside, no amount of 'glowing up' on the outside will help, Trust me on that one. Goodnight everyone, love you all, sleep tight and I'll catch up with you all in the morning xxxx."

The 30-year-old later took to the comments section of her post to address claims she has gone under the knife. "PPS I have not had any plastic surgery done to my face whatsoever and they are still my teeth, the same teeth, I just had them straightened using Invisalign treatment! I've noticed a few headlines today saying I've had plastic surgery on my face! That's the first I've heard of it! But each to their own I say xx."

The star was supported by her best friend, Stacey Solomon

Sophie's post really resonated with fans, eliciting hundreds of responses. Among those to comment was her best friend Stacey Solomon, who wrote: "Sooo beautiful inside and out… this proves you've always been soooo beautiful." Another follower wrote: "Such an important message. I think society has made us less confident - it is frowned upon to love yourself, and is seen as a negative thing. I think there is nothing more incredible than seeing someone happy, just being them. You are enough."