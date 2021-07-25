Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor shows off gorgeous natural beauty in new picture

Phoebe Dynevor gave fans a peek at some absolutely stunning natural beauty with her new picture, one that has fans wondering where to even look.

The Bridgerton star shared a photo on her Instagram of a nature walk she took, wearing a baseball cap and a tank top as she looked up at the tree next to her.

The gorgeous greenery around her elevated the picture as the sun poked through the leaves, and the actress looked as happy as she could possibly be in the surroundings.

She used her caption as a way to inform her fanbase about a serious issue, writing, "There's a lot going on in the world right now and for the last year or so being in nature has been my happy place.

"Sadly we're not doing enough to look after it and the devastation over the world caused by flooding and heat waves is the planet's cry for help. I mostly eat a plant based diet but there's still so much more that I could be doing to help shape the world that we and the next generation will live in.

Phoebe's nature shot had fans wowed and moved

"You don't have to become vegan overnight or ride a bike to work every single day. But little daily choices like consuming less meat and cutting down on plastic all make an impact," she wrote.

Her fans had their breaths taken away, not only by the beautiful scenery, but also by the message behind it. "Sooo beautiful inside and out!" one wrote, and another added, "Phoebe you're not just a 'fictional' actress; you are an actress of this world."

She also added a picture of a podcast she recommended by The Daily, talking about the impacts of pollution and climate change.

The actress' social media is a way for her to engage in activism and awareness building

Phoebe has frequently used her platform as a way to build support for causes she champions, which has won her legions of devoted fans. She recently also announced that she would be an ambassador for ActionAid UK.

