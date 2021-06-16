Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor stuns in leg-lengthening denim shorts The Netflix star looked gorgeous in her off-duty style

Phoebe Dynevor looked a world away from her alter-ego Daphne as she left a photoshoot in London on Tuesday.

The Bridgerton star stunned in her off-duty look, rocking a pair of leg-lengthening frayed denim shorts and an oversized white shirt with puffed sleeves, which she left partially unbuttoned.

Carrying a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, Phoebe added a pair of chunky black shoes with a gold buckle and protected her eyes from the beaming rays with some chic sunglasses.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, Phoebe was spotted getting a COVID-19 test done before she entered the building in Hackney ahead of her photoshoot.

Her outing comes after she broke her silence on her co-star Regé-Jean Page's decision to leave the popular Netflix show ahead of season two.

The 26-year-old actress portrays eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne, and spent much of season one working alongside the actor, who played the dashing Duke of Hastings.

Phoebe is currently filming season two of Bridgerton

Discussing her on-screen husband's exit on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast in May, she explained: "I had a bit of a heads up, so I knew so but yeah, I guess it is a spanner [in the works]."

She continued: "The show centres around the Bridgertons and there are eight books. I think fans of the books know that every [season] is about a different sibling. And we're very much passing the baton to the lovely Johnny [Bailey], who plays Anthony.

"Obviously it's sad to see [Regé-Jean] go, but I'm looking forward to being reunited with my family."

Phoebe's former on-screen husband Regé-Jean Page won't return for season two

As per the books written by Julia Quinn, the period drama's second instalment will shift focus and centre on Daphne's older brother Anthony and his relationship with newcomer Kate Sharma, who will be played by Sex Education star Simone Ashley.

Phoebe's comments came after showrunner Shonda Rhimes disappointed fans by firmly ruling out the possibility of an appearance from Regé-Jean in the new episodes. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said a cameo from him in season two "doesn’t make sense".

