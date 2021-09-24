Peek inside Sephora's amazing 2021 advent calendar - and it's only $45

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Believe it or not there are fewer than 100 days before Christmas - and that means it's one of our fave times of year: ADVENT CALENDAR SEASON.

There's nothing we love more than a fabulous beauty advent calendar to treat ourselves each day in the run-up to Christmas, and Sephora's Holiday Vibes 2021 advent calendar is definitely one we're snapping up before it's sold out.

With a value of over $100 but a price tag of just $45 it's one of the more affordable beauty advent calendars on the market, but don't let the modest price fool you.

Sephora HOLIDAY VIBES 2021 Advent Calendar, $45, Sephora

Holiday Vibes delivers just that – it's packed with 24 fabulous festive season goodies, including nine full-size products and nine cute minis, as well as beauty accesories, too. The 2021 advent calendar covers the full beauty spectrum, including bath products, skincare, haircare and makeup, and is perfect for any beauty lovers who've been wanting to try the Sephora Collection but never quite gotten around to it.

Sephora knows that we might want beauty treats as we count the days until New Year, too.

Sephora Holiday Vibes After Advent Calendar 2021, $25, Sephora

If that's the case for you, you'll want to check out the 12-day Holiday Vibes After Advent Calendar 2021, which has a value of $60 but is priced at just $25. Inside you'll find 12 more beauty surprises that will have you looking great for New Year's Eve and beyond. The calendar hasn't been released yet but you can sign up to get notified when it's available.

Sephora has even more calendars from your favorite brands to add to cart too, like the Benefit The More The Merrier Makeup Holiday Advent Calendar Set.

Benefit The More The Merrier Makeup Advent Calendar, $65, Sephora

This holiday countdown is a major treat for any Benefit fan, with 12 bestselling beauty treats. Priced at $65, it’s actually worth $140 so you're getting lots of beauty bang for your buck.

Voluspa Mini Candle Advent Calendar, $75, Sephora

Candlelight and a warm ambience are synonymous with the holiday season, which is why we love candle advent calendars. With the Voluspa mini-candle countdown, you'll get 12 beautiful embossed votives to experience a bestselling Voluspa fragrance each day. Scents range from Panjore Lychee and Vanilla Fireside to Spiced Pumpkin Latte, and tbh we can't think of a better way to relax during the festive season.

