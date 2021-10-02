Holly Willoughby's go-to nail colour for Autumn revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Treating herself to a spot of R&R, Holly Willoughby recently sat down for a manicure – and we're obsessed with her new nail polish. Turning to her resident manicurist, Ann Rose of Ann Nails London, the This Morning star's go-to shade for autumn has been revealed as the Tickle My France-y O.P.I gel, which retails at just £13.90.

Posting a photo of Holly's immaculately polished nails on Instagram, her go-to nail technician Ann wrote:

"Shade: TICKLE MY FRANCE-Y OPI GEL Nails. October feels good @hollywilloughby with almond shape perfect gradual shade to enter autumn, I love the colour on you Holly!!"

Holly's manicurist Ann Rose shared a photo of her nails on Instagram

Sparking a reaction from her followers, fans were quick to praise Holly's freshly manicured fingertips. "Oh, this is such a beautiful shade! Really suits Holly's nails," wrote one. "Looks gorgeous," added another.

Tickle My France-y Nail Lacquer, £13.90, O.P.I

A timeless shade that's perfect for all seasons, Tickle My France-y has even received a number of glowing reviews from OPI customers:

"Excellent quality, lasts for 6-7 days without chipping. I think that it is much shinier than the infinite shine version."

Another happy shopper added: "Fab colour and long-lasting. Goes on easily and dries quickly."

VIDEO: Refresh your autumn wardrobe with Holly Willoughby's style lessons

It's hardly surprising that Holly's opted for a classic nude polish this autumn, as the TV star often rocks more natural hues.

Working alongside the presenter for her appearances on This Morning and Dancing on Ice, Ann regularly posts pictures of Holly's manicured nails, as she tries out different pink and nude shades.

The TV star is a huge of natural nude and pink shades

One of our favourites looks is the diamante embellished nails that she created for one of Holly's evening appearances on Dancing on Ice.

Giving off major bridal vibes, the soft pink polish perfectly complemented the white tulle and pearlescent embroidery of Holly's gown. Sharing a glamorous snap of the TV star's nails on social media, Ann captioned it:

"Glittery beauty @hollywilloughby she's super gorgeous with Nude nails #barechemise CND shellac & a touch of diamond. Pearls perfect for tonight @dancingonice."

