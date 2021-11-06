The most expensive advent calendars money can buy: From Harrods, Selfridges & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ever wondered what the most expensive advent calendar is? Us too, so we've scoured the most luxurious brands, including Harrods, Selfridges, Net-A-Porter, Dior and more in search of the priciest buys for Christmas. From designer calendars stocked with the most lavish skincare and makeup products to advent calendars packed with 18-karat jewellery and limited edition fragrances, these are the most expensive advent calendars money can buy.

SHOP: 57 best beauty advent calendars you can shop now for Christmas 2021

Acqua di Parma x Emilio Pucci Advent Calendar, £450, Harrods

Priced at £450, Acqua di Parma and Emilio Pucci have teamed up to create this lavish calendar in support of the Rewrite the Future Save the Children campaign. Stocked with a number of bestselling perfumes, colognes, shower gels and hand creams, indulge in a fragrant treat each day while you countdown to the big day.

SHOP: 7 royal-approved advent calendars: Which one will Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & The Queen choose?

MORE: Chanel has launched its first ever beauty advent calendar and it's incredible

The Dior advent calendar 2021, £400/$550, Dior

Step into Dior's atelier of dreams this Christmas. Designed by artist Alice Shirley, this one-of-a-kind calendar depicts the Parisian brand's iconic birthplace, 30 Avenue Montaigne. Illustrated with midnight blue foliage and golden winter buds that shimmer in the light, inside this £400 beauty buy you'll discover 24 Dior fragrance, makeup & skincare surprises.

Carolina Bucci FORTE Beads 18-karat gold and multi-stone advent calendar, £850, Net-A-Porter

Retailing at £850, Carolina Bucci's 18-karat gold and multi-stone advent calendar is the epitome of luxury. Made in Italy, each door holds two 'FORTE Beads', plus a special 18-karat gold bead on day 24. Handcarved from gemstones and picked for their unique colours, you'll also receive a card detailing the meaning of each and every stone.

Chatsworth Luxury Jewellery and Gift Advent Calendar, £2,495, W.Hamond

The definition of Instagrammable, this advent calendar is directly inspired by the regal beauty of Chatsworth House. Boasting an eye-watering £2,495 price tag, each door opens to reveal 24 drawers filled with £4,295 worth of glittering jewellery and gifts hand-selected by Rebecca Sellors.

Missoma Jewellery Advent Calendar 2021, £395/$511, Missoma

Spreading festive cheer, the 12 Days Of Missoma advent calendar features a number of hidden treasure trinkets from the British jewellers. From the 18-carat yellow-gold vermeil sterling silver Filia bracelet to the 18-carat yellow gold-plated brass Rope eyewear chain, come Christmas Day you'll have the most stunning collection of jewellery to dress up in.

A Fragrant Countdown Advent Calendar, £375, Penhaligon's

Penhaligon's Fragrant Countdown advent calendar features 24 divine scents, including Halfeti, Elisabethan Rose and Endymion.

Atelier Cologne Advent Calendar, £300, Selfridges

Dressed in a constellation-inspired gift box designed by artist Daria Hlazatova, Atelier Cologne's limited edition advent calendar is quite literally out of this world. Packaged with an assortment of fragrances, including the Clémentine California scent and an Orange Sanguine fragrance, you can get your hands on it for £300.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.