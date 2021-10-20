Searching for a pampering gift this Christmas? The ESPA festive collection has to be seen to be believed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We’ve all been there – receiving a beauty gift for Christmas that we end up putting in a cupboard and forgetting about or regifting to someone else later in the year. But not with renowned beauty brand ESPA’s Christmas collection – these are the Christmas beauty gifts your loved one will savour all year long.

Whether it’s a Christmas present for your mum, your BFF or the man in your life, ESPA’s luxurious festive gift sets have something for everyone.

And since you might not be able to take them to a spa, you can bring the spa to them with one of ESPA’s pampering beauty sets. From affordable beauty stocking fillers to uplifting Christmas candles and collections for someone really special, not forgetting ESPA’s incredible beauty advent calendar, these are the Christmas gifts that’ll get you into their good books…

The most luxurious pampering gift

Hidden Treasures Advent Calendar, £160 (worth £389), ESPA

We love the idea of gifting our bestie or mum with a present before Christmas - and ESPA’s beauty advent calendar is spot on for getting into their good books. Hidden within each magical drawer, you will find a hand-selected edit of both new and classic ESPA treasures for the skin, body and mind. What could be better than that?

Pampering stocking fillers

Treasures In The Mist, £25, ESPA

ESPA’s new aromatherapy mists are an easy way to bring harmony and peace to the home – something your loved one might need at Christmas!

Pampering Christmas gifts under £50

Charms of Happiness, £35 (worth £54), ESPA

This luxe set comes in the most decadent of packaging and includes a bath & body oil, bath & shower gel, pulse point oil and skin stimulating brush for a daily boost.

Wellbeing In Your Hands Handcare Trio, £39 (worth £44), ESPA

Our hands are definitely in need of some TLC this year, and this handcare trio gift has everything your loved one needs to nourish and soothe their hands, nails and cuticles.

Fireside Jewels Candle Collection, £48 (worth £52), ESPA

ESPA’s stunning candle collection is spot on for those friends who love scenting their home throughout the year. With four candles in the collection, there’s an aroma to scent every room of their house.

Pampering Christmas gifts £50 and over

Jewels of Nature Collection, £195 (worth £365), ESPA

If they can’t get to a spa, bring the spa to them. Inspired by ESPA spas and treatments, this indulgent chest is top-to-toe luxury for your loved one to bask in the gift of wellbeing. Inside, they’ll find skin, hair and body products plus an atmosphere mist to help set the mood.

Gents Timeless Treasures, £54 (worth £73), ESPA

Not forgetting the man in your life, he’ll love the ESPA grooming kit – not only does it include three of ESPA’s grooming products, but they’re placed in an opulent keepsake washbag too.

Tri-Active Lift & Firm Collection, £110 (worth £171), ESPA

The gift of good skin will never go unappreciated; ESPA’s Tri-Active Lift & Firm Collection is a great starter kit for your mum or gran who want to boost their current skincare regime; includes four hero products from the age-defying range.

