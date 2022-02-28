Gwen Stefani shares glamorous behind-the-scenes photos as she marks milestone launch The Hollaback Girl singer is more than just a pop star

Gwen Stefani has had several accomplishments throughout the course of her career, and took to social media to celebrate one that's quite special to her.

MORE: Gwen Stefani fans can't believe their eyes with stunning childhood photos

The singer shared a series of pictures on Instagram over the weekend of herself as part of a fun and glamorous shoot for her coming make-up brand GXVE.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani stuns in festive fashion show

She revealed, however, that the reason for the shoot was special, since it was the one that would launch the brand in the market, remarking that she had been working on the project for the past three years.

Gwen sported a bold red lip for the main shot, wearing a simple black turtleneck with the sleeves rolled up, her blonde locks up in a retro-style ponytail, and several chunky gold bracelets.

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares incredible new video as she teases exciting announcement

In her caption, she wrote: "I had so much fun creating this brand over the last 3 years. Here are some sneak peeks behind the scenes... can't wait to show you more @gxvebeauty #gxve."

Fans in the comments instantly took to raving over Gwen's sensational look and praise her for the achievement, with one saying: "I am so so so proud of you and what you are doing!!!! Thank you for being [an] inspiration!!! CANT WAIT FOR #GXVE."

Gwen celebrated the upcoming launch of her make-up brand

Another also sweetly wrote: "Such an awesome makeup campaign! Congratulations on your new project #GXVE."

The Sweet Escape hitmaker's GXVE brand will be part of her already existing GX brand of fashion accessories that she has frequently promoted on her social media.

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares glimpse of incredible party celebrating latest family milestone

MORE: Gwen Stefani shares never before seen glimpse of wedding in new heartwarming video

Along with a snapshot of some of their products, the official GXVE Instagram page elaborated on the mission of the organization, saying: "GXVE, pronounced 'give,' was inspired by how @gwenstefani has signed her name since high school... Gx (Gwen with a [kiss emoji]).⁣

"'GXVE' is a nod to the endless sharing of inspiration within our community of makeup lovers— celebrating each other's creativity & individuality. We create looks to express ourselves, learn from each other, and take that with us. That's the give and take of being a part of this community.⁣

The singer's brand is inspired by the way she signs her name

"And we can't wait to watch what you create with GXVE."



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.