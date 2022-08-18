10 makeup products under £10 that reviewers say are worth so much more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's a proven myth that quality makeup has to cost a fortune – just check the reviews.

Shopping for the best beauty buys isn't about looking for the highest price tag, it's about finding the makeup brands and products that work for you.

From shimmering eyeshadow palettes to long-lasting lipsticks, correcting concealers and more, there are plenty of beauty buys out there that are just as effective as they are affordable.

We've scoured our favourite brands including Maybelline, The Ordinary, Nyx and The Body Shop in search of the top-rated makeup products under £10, and here's what we found…

Best cheap makeup under £10

Beauty Pie's Wonderfilter Brightening Primer, £10

Wonderfilter Brightening Primer, £10, Beauty Pie

Beauty Pie's Wonderfilter Brightening Primer utilises cutting-edge pseudo-skin canvas technology, hollow prism pearls, and hydrating ficucell vita. Having received over 200 five-star ratings, it's a hit with shoppers.

Top Review: "This is great stuff. It gives a very mild glow under sheer makeup - enough to project health but not so much that you look fake. This added step is very much worth it."

Maybelline Instant Anti Age Eraser Eye Concealer, £5.72

Maybelline Instant Anti Age Eraser Eye Concealer, £5.72, Amazon

Celebrity clean-fluencer Mrs Hinch is a huge fan of Maybelline's concealer, which she's been using for "donkey's years." Designed to cover dark circles while correcting imperfections, and illuminating skin, it's received over 35,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Reduced to £5.72, it's a real bargain, and available to shop in various shades.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara, £5.57

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara, £5.57, Amazon

In 2018, we interviewed Meghan Markle's former makeup artist Lydia Sellers, who revealed the royal's go-to mascara, which she wore while working on Suits. Retailing at £5.55, the Lash Sensational Mascara from Maybelline has been credited as "the best mascara" by several Amazon shoppers.

KIKO MILANO 3D Hydra Lipgloss, £7.99

KIKO MILANO 3D Hydra Lipgloss, £7.99, Feel Unique

Among Feel Unique's bestselling list is the KIKO MILANO 3D Hydra Lipgloss. Available in 30 different colours, the soft wand applicator is specially designed to accentuate the gloss' texture and precisely outline the lips.

The Golden Age Palette by Beauty Bay, £7.50

The Golden Age Palette, £7.50, Beauty Bay

Vegan and cruelty-free, Beauty Bay's Golden Age Palette combines essential nudes and shimmering gold eyeshadows so you can create uber-glam makeup looks.

Top Review: Receiving 4.7 out of 5 stars, one reviewer wrote: "Love this the colours are amazing." Meanwhile, another penned: "Sooooo pretty! Highly pigmented. Recommend."

Ammiy Makeup Brushes, £7.99

Ammiy Makeup Brushes, £7.99, Amazon

No makeup bag is complete without an effective brush set, and Amazon has just the one for you. Boasting 100% non-porous bristles, this 18-piece brush kit will work wonders with powder, cream and liquid products.

The Ordinary Serum Foundation with SPF 15, £6.40

The Ordinary Serum Foundation with SPF 15 (various shades), £6.40, Look Fantastic

The Ordinary has become extremely popular with celebrities. Holly Willoughby in particular is a huge fan of the brand, and she's known to use the Serum Foundation which is priced at an affordable £6.40. The formula is also popular with Look Fantastic shoppers.

Top Review: "My favourite foundation, so lightweight but good coverage, looks so natural and glowy."

NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil, £9.50

NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil, £9.50, Amazon

Helping you to build beautiful brows, this dual-ended eyebrow pencil boasts over 33,000 five-star ratings on Amazon – sounds good to us!

Revolution Mega Bronzer, £5

Revolution Mega Bronzer, £5, Boots

Extremely popular, Revolution's Mega Bronzer is almost completely sold out on their website, but luckily Boots stocks it for £5. Described as "an all-in-one super-sized compact that's built for a natural matte big bronzing sweep," it might just be the ultimate travelling companion.

Top Reviews: Want to hear what Boots customers thought of Revolution's Mega Bronzer? Here's what shoppers are saying:

"This is such a smooth bronzer. You can build it up to have lighter or darker tones, it's formulated so it blends well and has a high pigment of colour."

A second wrote: "Lovely warm bronzer. Apply smoothly and the formula is amazing. Really good quality bronzer."

Coconut Lip Butter, £4.50, The Body Shop

Listed in The Body Shop's top-rated category, the brand's Coconut Lip Butter moisturises and soothes dry lips, leaving you with a light, natural-looking sheen. Made with 95% ingredients of natural origin, it's also completely vegan and comes in 100% recyclable packaging.

Top Review: "I love this lip butter, it smells amazing and it's so soft and gives my lips a nice shine without being too glossy. Definitely want to order more of these and try out the other scents."

