Gwen Stefani opens up about aging and changing her look in candid conversation

Gwen Stefani has been rocking stages all over the world since her No Doubt days starting in the late 1980's, and with such a varied career, she's sported a myriad of wide ranging looks.

Though she has never shied away from different transformations, there's one thing she has always committed to, and that's her red lipstick.

Still, she has always used make-up to express herself, and recently opened up about how much her approach has changed as she gets older, even teasing that she might be ready to let go of her signature red lip.

In conversation with Luisa via Roma's magazine, the singer spoke candidly about beauty standards, aging in front of the spotlight, and what inspired her to finally launch her own beauty brand, GXVE.

Gwen admitted that the aging process was one of the catalysts for the launch, admitting: "I just want to look as good as I can at any age, like we all do, and share that quality makeup truly does make a big difference in how you feel."

Maintaining her love for makeup and the power it holds, she said: "You can always change who you are, make yourself feel better, or make other people feel better with makeup. Makeup is just the perfect playground for that."

Gwen has rarely let go of her red lip since first garnering fame

Though for years she has favored her signature red lip, developing a make-up brand has emboldened her and given the confidence to try new colors and techniques that "she didn't think suited her a decade ago."

She explained: "It's just one of those things when you age, and your face constantly changes — you try new ways to look different, and look the best you can. I would collaborate with amazing makeup artists and try new things I never thought I could."

Gwen looked sensational for the cover

The cover photos for the spread prove that no matter what look she tries, she sure knows how to look fabulous, even if it's out of her comfort zone.

The portraits, which are void of the usual splash of colors she tends to favor, see Gwen with her long, blonde hair sans any dyes or sharp cuts, and they are taken with a glamorous black-and-white film effect, perfectly coordinated with her multiple black looks.

