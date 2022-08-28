Gwyneth Paltrow looks incredible stylish as she poses in bikini for gorgeous beach-side selfie The star took to social media

Gwyneth Paltrow was a vision on Saturday when she took to social media wearing the most incredible string bikini.

The actress, 49, posed beachside for the sensational snap wearing the chic swimwear, which was in a stylish brown shade. The star must have been fresh out of the sea as her iconic blonde locks appeared drenched in seawater.

She paired the fabulous bikini with a gold and navy blue pendant which sat on a gold chain.

In a separate post on Saturday, the star revealed a touching gift she received for herself and her daughter Apple.

Gwyneth looked incredible

Responding to a follower asking Gwyenth to "[Show] Something you've been loving lately," the doting mother replied with a photo of two bracelets. She penned: "A gift of mother/daughter bond bracelets from a very dear friend, she engraved then with her handwriting to help us with a big life moment."

Last month, Apple celebrated her daughter's 18th birthday. In a special message to her daughter, the Shallow Hal star wrote: "18. I’m a bit of a loss for words this morning (crying face emoji). I could not be more proud of the woman you are.

"You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more. Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put in to words.

The bracelets are so sweet

"You are deeply extraordinary in every way. Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me.

"I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you. Mama."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many wishing Apple many happy returns. "So beautiful, happy birthday Apple," one wrote, while another commented: "Beautiful words coming from a beautiful momma." A third added: "She looks exactly like Gwyneth, I thought that was her."

Gwyneth shares Apple with her ex-husband, Coldplay star Chris Martin. The former couple are also parents to their 16-year-old son Moses. While Gwyneth and Chris are no longer together, the pair have remained good friends and live near each other in Los Angeles so that they can co-parent with ease.

