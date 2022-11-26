Strictly's Claudia Winkleman is totally unrecognisable without a fringe - photo

Strictly's Claudia Winkleman has one the most distinctive beauty looks on TV so when photos of the fabulous 50-year-old as a fringeless, tan-free blonde emerged, we could hardly believe that it was her!

Claudia has been an advocate of the virtues of a good old fake tan for years now, and the BBC presenter has now even factored the treatment into her Strictly Come Dancing beauty regime, which involves three professional fake tanning sessions a week. The star once declared: "When I’m orange, I feel better," which explains that. But what about Claudia's hair transformation?

In photos from 1995, Claudia can be seen looking radiant with shoulder-length light brown tresses, accented with blonde highlights. The beautiful images reveal that the mum of three used to favour wearing her hair in a deep side parting to accommodate her amazing natural curls.

The Strictly star looked unrecognisable

Today, the TV star maintains the sleekest, jet-black tresses. Claudia is proud of her thick, trademark fringe and is never spotted without her dramatic kohl-eyeliner beauty look. The quirky fan favourite has formed the perfect double act alongside her statuesque blonde co-host Tess Daly, who opts for classic beauty looks, and fans love the eye-catching duo.

Fascinatingly, Claudia once shared an insight into the possible reason behind her radical hair makeover. Speaking to Grazia Daily in 2020, the Strictly presenter admitted: "Weirdly my hair is the least of my worries. I've only got my hair, that's what I'm holding onto, everything else has gone to pot. My attempt at fake tan was a disgrace. I woke up with a whole handprint of it on my face," she added in her humourous and self-deprecating way.

Claudia's evolving beauty look

The hilarious mum of three has spoken about how it took her years to feel comfy in her own skin and find a look that made her happy. Claudia once described her experience, saying: "there is something amazing about your late 40s. In my 20s I was a bit angsty, in my 30s it was all about babies. But my 40s have been great, my late 40s even better."

Now the presenter-turned-author has hit her 50s, she has released a whimsical semi-autobiographical book named 'Quite. Love, life & eyeliner' and is generally loving life.

Claudia is sticking to what she loves and is encouraging others to embrace their looks too: "I don’t think anybody should hold judgment. I have three tans a week for goodness sake. I am burnt orange. I will use anything for my fake tan. I would use gravy. I have used mud before. I will use a brown Sharpie."

