Gwen Stefani's son Kingston, 17, sends fans into a tailspin with relationship update

The teen is the oldest son of the No Doubt singer and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani's son Kingston melted the hearts of millions of teens on Wednesday when he delivered an adorable update on his love life.

The 17-year-old took to Instagram to pay a beautiful tribute to his long-time girlfriend, Lola, leaving many in disbelief.

Kingston shared a selection of selfies and revealed they've been together for six years!

"What a year," he wrote. "You’re everything I’ve ever wanted and more. There’s no other way i would have wanted to spend these last six years. To many more together. Happy anniversary my beautiful girl i love you so much."

Lola also posted snapshots and a heartfelt message to her beau. She wrote: "Happy anniversary baby! You have made the last six years so amazing. ! love how much ! laugh when I’m around you. ! love you! Thank you for making me the happiest girl."

Fans rushed to comment with many sharing their own stories of finding their soulmate young. "Hold onto your soulmate, don't let ppl tell you that you're too young when you find The One," one wrote, as another added: "Congratulations, you're so cute together."

Kingston's half-sister, Daisy Lowe, chimed in and added: "Awwww happiest anniversary you two cuties."Kingston and Lola have been friends since childhood and their romance is now blossoming.

Both Lola - who serves up popular makeup tutorials on social media - and Kingston turned 17 earlier this year, with birthdays only a month apart.

© Instagram/Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani adores her son Kingston's girlfriend Lola

On Kingston's big day both his mom and his dad, Gavin Rossdale, posted tributes to their son on their Instagram pages. With it being just one year off adulthood, it's a jubilant time for the famous parents, but also bittersweet as their eldest heads towards a big life change.

© Getty Gwen with her three sons she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale

Gwen, who also shares children Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, with her ex, posted a message to Kingston which read: "Happy birthday to my firstborn. Couldn’t be more proud of u!! No matter how old u are, you’ll still be my baby boy."

Gavin's emotional message read: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KINGSTON 17 today. What a journey with you. We been through so much since your first moments and all the way through. I’m with you every step whenever you need. You’re talented, kind, driven and ultra cool.

© Instagram Kingston and Lola were childhood friends

"Everyone around you loves you because you’re a special one. Enjoy this next year. The world needs you because you’re radical. I’m not biased at all. I adore you. Always have always will. Your dad."

In May 2024, Kingston will celebrate his milestone 18th birthday and this is also often the time when a child leaves home.

© Getty Gwen is now married to Blake Shelton

In Kingston's case, it's likely the youngster may go to college and perhaps follow in his famous parents' footsteps as he's a keen musician.

