The former No Doubt frontwoman is exploring all kinds of talents

Gwen Stefani is no doubt solidifying her spot among celebrities in the beauty industry, thanks to her rapidly growing GXVE make-up brand, launched in 2022.

The singer, 53, shared a new video on her Instagram teasing an update in the works at GXVE, and her fans were absolutely thrilled.

"Something new is coming to GXVE, are you ready...You'll want to turn on post notifications for this one," her caption read.

The accompanying video featured Gwen sporting a remarkable glow thanks to her blush, wearing a baby pink blazer to match her baby pink cheeks, sporting her signature ponytail and GXVE chain.

Her followers took to the comments section to exclaim that they were already blushing thinking about it, with one saying: "Blushies! If they're anything like Gwen's collab with Urban Decay, then I'm VERY excited!"

Another added: "My cheeks are rosy just thinking about it!!!!" while a third gushed: "BRING IT ON!!!!!!!!!!! MAKE ME BLUSHHH!"

© Getty Images The make-up guru showed off her upcoming collection

It's been an exciting time for the former No Doubt frontwoman, who was recently able to relish time at home with husband Blake Shelton before heading off to Los Angeles to film the blind auditions for the upcoming season of The Voice, the first since Blake announced his departure last year.

The couple celebrated by having a perfectly patriotic July 4th weekend to themselves, setting off on their boat to relax by the water while Gwen's three sons spend time in London with their dad, Gavin Rossdale.

© Instagram Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo are spending the summer with their dad Gavin

The day before was even more special, as it marked Gwen and Blake's second wedding anniversary, which they celebrated by sharing snippets from their fairytale wedding on July 3, 2021 at their Oklahoma ranch.

The 'Don't Speak' singer took to her Instagram Stories to relive their incredible wedding at Blake's 1,300-acre ranch, and in one video, she was flanked her eldest son Kingston, who stood by to support her, dutifully holding on to her wedding bouquet as she readjusted her stunning Vera Wang gown, which you can catch in the video below.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani’s son Kingston’s special role revealed in unseen wedding video

Helping his mom remain centered and ready before she walked down the aisle wasn't the 17-year-old's only role in the wedding, though. He and his brothers, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, also took part in a Bible reading during the ceremony, reading from Corinthians 13.

Gwen paid tribute to her sons and new husband with her custom gown, which featured a floor-sweeping veil that was embroidered with all their names. Gwen wore two breathtaking gowns for her nuptials, both from the same designer.

The first was a white strapless multi-layered tulle ball gown, which the designer described as "modern minimalist construction." But for the evening celebrations, the singer made a quick change into a strapless white mini dress which she accessorized with statement fishnet tights and white boots, perfect for a night on the dance floor.