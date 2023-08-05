Gwyneth Paltrow reveals ultra-luxe kitchen inside home

Gwyneth Paltrow may be taking a break from social media right now, but she's still creating content for Goop. In a new post shared on the brand's Instagram account, Gwyneth, 50, gave fans a rare glimpse of the ultra-luxe kitchen at one of her homes.

Revealing what she keeps inside her fridge, the mom-of-two invited viewers to take a look around, but we also got a peek at her contemporary kitchen in the background. The embodiment of quiet luxury, the space boasts a neutral colour palette with cream-coloured walls, white marble countertops and what appears to be Beech wood flooring. Creating an eye-catching contrast, Gwyneth's charcoal cupboards add that extra wow factor.

Looking seriously chic as she revealed the contents of her fridge – which she also uses to store her go-to skincare products from Goop – Gwyneth actually coordinated with her kitchen in an all-neutral outfit. Teaming a knitted halterneck top in pale pink with a pair of white tailored shorts, the Iron Man actress made for a stylish hostess.

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow details her wellness routine

While she owns several properties, Gwyneth tends to spend most of her time in Montecito, California, with her husband Brad Falchuk, and her two children – Apple, 19, and Moses, 17 – whom she shares with ex-husband and Coldplay star, Chris Martin.

During the video, Gwyneth sweetly revealed the family's nickname, calling her home the "Faltrow-Martin household".

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow makes big family announcement: ‘Going to work on being more present’

READ: Gwyneth Paltrow wore the ultimate AirBnb hosting outfit

Temporarily, however, the wellness mogul's 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin has moved out to start college in Tennessee – a milestone moment Gwyneth described as "almost as profound as birth".

© Instagram Gwyneth's daughter Apple has recently moved out to start college

"It was horrible. It was truly horrifying," Gwyneth told People. Recalling the moment Apple left their New York home, the star said: "I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears," revealing that she wishes she could see more of her daughter.

While Gwyneth has been missing Apple, she's also had plenty on her plate lately. Earlier this week, the Goop founder delighted fans by revealing that she's in the process of renting out the guest house of her Montecito, California home on Airbnb.

© Getty Images/Stephen Paul Gwyneth Paltrow has put her guest house on Airbnb

The actress, 50, announced on Tuesday that she would be giving two lucky guests the opportunity to spend a night at her home in the community known for housing the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres, and more.

© Stephen Paul The exterior of Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito guest home

In a bio shared on the Airbnb website, the Oscar-winner shared: "My Montecito home is my sanctuary for respite and mental clarity. I go there to recharge, to daydream about what we're building at Goop and to reconnect with my family and treasured friends."

© Stephen Paul The bathroom of Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito guest home listed on Airbnb

"Whether you're seeking a place for unexpected connection or for well-deserved solitude and reflection, when you come to stay, I hope you'll get as much joy out of the home as I do," she continued. "Plus, I've loaded up your stay with some of my favorite Goop essentials to nourish your body, mind and soul."