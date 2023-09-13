Billie Eilish reveals brand new back tattoo in latest photo, leaves fans in a frenzy

The Happier Than Ever singer has rarely shared photos of her tattoos in the past

Billie Eilish left her fans stunned with her latest photo dump, sharing a slew of new pictures capturing the mayhem of her life on the go.

Her friends made appearances, as did her brother Finneas and their family dog, although one thing fans of the 21-year-old singer didn't expect to make an appearance was a tattoo.

After initially going viral on TikTok in August, ardent fans got another glimpse of what looked to be Billie's new back tattoo, seen in a photo where she rides a bike around a town in what looked to be Europe.

Dressed in a simple red graphic tee and low-rise jeans, with her red hair tied in a braid and pushed away, an intricate patterned design poked out from behind the shirt, stretching from her back to her neck.

While it's unclear what the tattoo actually is, many fans have speculated that it could be a second dragon, similar to the one on her hip.

A fan commented on her post: "The day she does a tattoo reveal I fear I will stop breathing," and another also added: "BACK TATTOO REVEAL PLEASE."

© Instagram Billie shared a peek of her seemingly brand new back tattoo

A third wrote: "That back tattoo a fire one," while a fourth commented: "Back tat goes hard."

Just last month, the "Bad Guy" singer posted a mirror selfie in which she wore a cropped skull graphic black tee with low-rise baggy pants and a pair of Nikes. Her slightly exposed midriff also provided a peek at her massive dragon tattoo.

Billie is famously averse to showing off her more revealing tattoos. From what she has mentioned, she has a tattoo of her surname, Eilish, across her chest, one of three fairies on her hand, and a large dragon tattoo running down her thigh, plus an unspecified one on her back.

© Instagram The singer has been quite private about her tattoos in the past

The Chinese dragon, spanning from her hip to her thigh, has never been fully uncovered, although she did show off a large part of it for her cover shoot for British Vogue in 2021.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she'd previously confessed that she didn't want any face tattoos, emphasizing a preference for ones "barely anyone can see."

In the 2021 edition of the interview, she opened up about her three tattoos at the time, saying of the surname on her chest: "Yes, I love myself," and called the dragon her "big boy."

© Instagram She has three fairies on her hand, inspired by one of her favorite childhood books

She stated that the fairies were from a "little fairy book I had growing up called 'Fairyopolis'. They're like my little guardian angel fairies."

"I love tattoos!" she exclaimed, while her mom Maggie Baird, sitting behind the camera, hung her head and Billie called out: "Be supportive!"

Billie continued: "My mom hates tattoos," although added that she herself wasn't inclined on going all out with her ink. "No, I'm not going to be all tatted up, but I have some more ideas.

"Right now, I feel pretty satisfied. I feel like I'm in a good zone with them. I felt the urge for a while, and now I'm like…give me a little more time and then I'll get another one."

