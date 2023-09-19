Maya Jama is a bombshell as she rocks her best bikini look to date

Maya Jama is known for her stunning fashion looks from opulent gowns to daring bikinis, and she rocked what might just be her most daring look ever as she sizzled during her break.

While temperatures have been crashing down in the UK following the end of the Indian summer, Maya has been soaking up the heat in Fiji and she has brought a stunning piece of swimwear with her. Posing for a mirror selfie, the 29-year-old showcased her fabulous physique in a daring blue bikini top with a cut-out section a pair of denim mini shorts.

WATCH: Relive Maya Jama's best bikini looks

The presenter explained to fans that she was due to have a busy week, as after soaking up some sun in Fiji, she would be travelling to Milan for fashion week before returning to the island to continue working.

Maya's latest daring look comes shortly after she changed her entire appearance up, switching up her usual raven tresses for an ultra-short, fiery red bob for her latest shoot with Dolce & Gabbana.

© Instagram Maya's daring bikini look is one of our favourites

Sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her fashion campaign with the Italian luxury fashion house, Maya posed in the dressing room. The ITV presenter wore a white robe off her shoulders, showing off her 1920's inspired choppy bob and fringe.

Her crimson hair was matched perfectly with a deep red lipstick, as her natural beauty was highlighted with a winged eyeliner, dramatic contour and flawless foundation.

Maya's stunning look captured attention

Maya channelled vixen energy with a vampy red manicure to match her new persona. "Same same but very different," she added, causing a major reaction from fans in the comments.

"You are one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever seen I swear," wrote one fan, as another agreed: "Keep this hair… it suits you." A third quipped: "A fashion chameleon," as a fourth chimed in: "Jessica Rabbit vibes!"

© Instagram Maya looked gorgeous in her piece of swimwear

Last month, Maya had her bronzed body on full display as she posed in a tiny brown two-piece that hugged all of her curves, and showcased her toned physique, including her sensational abs. The post also showed off her glamorously toned legs as she posed for the saucy shot while showing off her stylish accessories, including a golden bracelet.

WOW: Maya Jama sizzles in mermaid bralette in sun-soaked photos

WOW: Maya Jama nearly bares all in curve-skimming fishnet beach dress

Maya didn't caption the small clip, instead allowing it to do all the talking as she ran her hands through her luscious brunette locks.