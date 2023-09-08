Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida is unrecognisable as she reveals striking red hair in throwback

Frida Redknapp is known for her stunning beauty and her luscious blonde locks, however, in a never-before-seen childhood photo, the model revealed the time that she was briefly a redhead.

In a photo shared to her Instagram Stories, the Swedish beauty revealed that during a school play she had been cast as popular Swedish children's character, Pippi Longstocking. The character is a nine-year-old who was created by Astrid Lindgren and was known for her red hair, that was styled into pigtails, freckles, and her superhuman strength.

WATCH: Relive Meghan Markle's red hair moment

In the childhood photo, Frida was proudly jumping onto a wooden chair next to her classmates while in costume in a red wig, that was worlds away from her blonde hair, and and a red and white-striped dress with matching socks.

In a playful caption, the model said: "Found a pic from one of the plays I did as a kid #pippilongstocking." She finished the post off with a crying with laughter emoji and a sticker of the children's character.

© Instagram Frida looked so different with her red hair

Frida will no doubt have kept her own children entertained with the popular character as they grew up, including her one-year-old son, Raphael, who she shares with husband Jamie Redknapp.

The little boy is growing up fast, and he's clearly inherited his father's love of sports, even joining him on a golf course earlier in the week. In a clip shared by Jamie, the tot was helped by a family friend as he practiced swinging a golf club with Jamie cheering him on from the sidelines.

© Instagram Frida shares Raphael with husband Jamie

The moment came after Frida and Raphael spent the weekend together as Jamie headed off to Arizona to spend time with his oldest son, Charley, who is studying in the United States.

Raphael was pictured chowing down on a piece of banana cake which, no doubt, was a tasty treat cooked up by the keen cook. Captioning the snap on her Instagram account, Frida penned: "Happy boy with [banana emoji] cake."

© Instagram The model is a mum to a further four children

The cutie looked happier than ever smiling away as he munched on his snack wearing a sunshine yellow T-shirt and grey shorts. Frida and Jamie welcomed Raphael in November 2021, just weeks after tying the knot in October of the same year.

Frida also has four older children, including teenagers Michael and Amanda, and two younger sons, all of whom she shares with her ex, American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie. Jamie, meanwhile, shares Charley, 19, and Beau, 14, with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp.

© Getty Frida and Jamie married in 2021

When Jamie and Frida announced the birth of baby Raphael, the proud dad told his social media fans: "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too. We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

RELATED: Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida shares very rare photo of sweet mother-daughter moment

MORE: Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida are the perfect doting parents in new update on young son Raphael