Amal Clooney's princess hair transformation everyone missed

Amal Clooney is famed for her trademark glossy brunette locks, but the 45-year-old underwent a hair makeover this week, swapping her iconic dark mane for a lighter look.

The lawyer and her husband, George Clooney, are currently living it up in Venice, with Amal debuting her new look as the pair boarded a boat at the DVF Awards on August 31.

Amal looked as perfect as ever in a vintage Christian Dior dress by John Galliano with her hair looking noticeably lighter and longer than it had when the pair arrived at Venice airport just days before, suggesting she'd had highlights and extensions.

© Getty Amal's new hair wowed her fans

George Clooney's wife's hair tumbled down to below her shoulders, tonged to perfection in glossy waves, with the tendrils around her face a honey blonde shade.

Amal accessorized her hair with elegant drop earrings and smoky eye makeup, while George looked suave as ever in a dark suit.

SEE: Amal Clooney, 45, showcases her toned legs in flirty black mini-dress

© Getty Amal's hair looked shorter just days before

Fans lapped up her luxurious look, commenting: "She’s always beautiful but she looks better than ever here, I’ll have whatever she’s having," and: "She's so radiant." Another added: "George did good!"

Amal's hair and makeup artist Dimitris Giannetos shared how he created her glowing look on Instagram, revealing he used a whole kit of Charlotte Tilbury products including the 'Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer', 'Airbrush Flawless Finish Founation', the 'Hollywood Contour Wand', 'Airbrush Bronzer' and the 'Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara'.

As for her lips, Dimitris opted for 'Pillow Talk in Medium', topped with 'Hot Lips in Dancefloor Princess'. Dimitris' post was flooded with compliments on Amal's look – and we can see why!

© Getty Amal Clooney's hair looked longer and lighter

"Amal has never looked more beautiful since she found you. You are truly the best in the business," one admirer wrote, while another commented: "Wow her hair looks gorgeous. This hair made her look so elevated today."

A third praised: "Incredible job. Best she has ever looked," and a fourth said: "She was beautiful before with the dark hair, but this color with the highlights is stunning."

DID YOU SEE: Amal Clooney's secret wedding tribute to George everyone missed

Dimitris also worked with Amal in June for an event in Sicily, with fans commenting

© Getty Amal and George Clooney looked picture-perfect in Venice

"She looks gorgeous and then I noticed some little bags under her eyes and then, oh my, he has them too, it must be the lighting, then I remembered, twin toddlers!"

Amal and George's twins Ella and Alexander are in fact six years old, with Us Weekly reporting that the couple share responsibilities for the little ones amidst their busy lives.