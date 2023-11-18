Melanie Griffith wows fans with bold new change in appearance at 66

Melanie Griffith told followers she was feeling “refreshed and very sassy at 66” as she showed off her major makeover.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared that she had opted to chop off her hair for a chic looking bob, courtesy of hairstylist to the stars Chris McMillan, who also styles for the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Mariska Hargitay.

The 66-year-old posted before and after photos. One with her long blonde hair flowing down her shoulders, and the other with the gorgeous new hairdo; a wavy bob that cut off just below her chin for a smart look. The haircut left the star glowing with youth, as it’s incredibly on-trend.

© @melaniegriffith Instagram Melanie before the big chop

2023 has undoubtedly been the year of the bob in terms of trending hair styles, with the likes of Hailey Bieber and Eva Longoria displaying their own chops in line with the new look.

Melanie captioned the photo: “Changing it up! My extraordinary friend and hair magician @mrchrismcmillan gave me a new do! I adore him and thank him. I feel refreshed and very sassy at 66!”

© @melaniegriffith Instagram Melanie shows off her new bob

Fans were wowed by the new look, with one person cooing: “I love that cut” with a fire emoji, “good job Chris”. Other fans called the new look “beautiful” and agreed “that style looks great on you”.

Even Melanie’s famous friends had nothing but love for the new look, as Kris Jenner called her “GORGEOUS”, Lisa Rinna said she “loved it”, and Riley Keough commented the heart eyes emoji.

Although Melanie hasn’t been working lately due to the SAG/AFTRA strike, she has been keeping close with her family, as last month she shared a birthday tribute to the daughter she shares with ex-husband Antonio Banderas, Stella, for her 27th birthday.

She posted a series of photos with her daughter over the years, including one with her other daughter, Dakota Johnson whom Melanie shares with actor Don Johnson, who has followed in her parents’ footsteps as an actress.

© @melaniegriffith Instagram Melanie celebrated daughter Stella's birthday with a throwback

Dakota has found success in her own acting career recently, as she’s set to star in Madame Web, a Marvel comics creation.

She plays the eponymous character, a clairvoyant with psychic powers that allow her to see within the “spider world”. The film will also star Sydney Sweeney and Celeste O’Connor.

The Madame Web star has been with Coldplay’s Chris Martin since 2018, and it seems they’re only going from strength to strength.

She recently spoke out about how the musician had helped her through hard times while raising awareness for depression as she received the 2023 Hope Award for Depression Advocacy.

She powerfully said: "A few weeks ago, I was having a low day and my partner [Chris Martin], said to me, 'Are you really struggling?' and I said 'No?' She carried on: "And he said, 'Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.' As in Cats the musical. So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it."