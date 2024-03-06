Jennifer Hudson makes bold change to appearance as she steps out to host her talk show

Jennifer Hudson is often changing up her appearance and looks fabulous whenever she does so.

And most recently, on Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the EGOT winner stepped out showcasing a gorgeous new 'do.

The American Idol alum showcased her gorgeous natural curly hair, which was styled with a middle parting and a super chic bob.

Jennifer has been straightening her hair of late, and has also been rocking long locks too, styled in a high ponytail.

No stranger to experimenting with her hair, over the years, JHud has looked fabulous with everything from super short cropped hair to bold braids.

On Wednesday's show, it wasn't just Jennifer's hair that caught the attention of fans, but her stylish outfit too.

The mother-of-one wore a figure-hugging black midi dress teamed with heels, and accessorized with a pair of oversized silver hoop earrings and black framed glasses.

The singer and actress has had a busy time of late, as along with her regular hosting duties on her talk show, she recently performed at the NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show in February, and competed in a star-studded game several days earlier.

Among those in attendance to watch her was her boyfriend Common. The singer has been romantically linked to Common for several months, but it was only in January that the pair seemingly confirmed they were an item, after Jennifer invited her boyfriend onto her chat show.

When Common appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the mother-of-one turned to him and said: "Let's get down to business, Mr. Common. I'm a host, and so I have to ask you this question, because everybody always wants to know this. Are you dating anyone?"

He revealed he was in fact dating "one of the most beautiful people I've ever met, in life," and coyly revealed it was Jennifer when he said: "She's smart. She loves God. She has something real down-to-earth about her. She's talented. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT," adding: "She had to win an Oscar [for] her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show."

Jennifer and Common were first rumored to be dating in 2022, after making several appearances together. Common then appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna, and the conversation turned once again to his love life.

"I feel like I have grown and the work that I've done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type," he replied, when asked if Jennifer could be "the one". He went on to say that he will know "when the time is right" when it comes to marriage.

"I would communicate with that person, and if she's feeling that, then why not?" he added. In February, meanwhile, during an appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show, Jennifer was reminded of the sweet moment by the chat show host.

She was quick to respond, teasing: "Is that what you gathered because I thought he was dating Whoopi Goldberg?"

The singer was then asked by Jimmy if she found it hard interviewing guests like Common, because she clearly knew him so well.

She replied: "I find it more difficult to interview someone I'm a huge fan of. Which is most of my guests, but that's when I freak out the most," she replied. "I like people that I'm more familiar with because it's more like a conversation."

