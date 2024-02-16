Erin O'Connor leads the glamorous ladies paying lip service to cult make-up brand at exclusive party

As London fashion week begins, the capital is awash with stylish women. And among them are supermodel Erin O’Connor, television and West End actress Cush Jumbo and presenter Donna Air and her daughter Freya, who put in picture-perfect appearances at an exclusive party in Mayfair on Tuesday night.

© Getty Donna Air, Erin O'Connor and Freya Aspinall attend the launch of the new lip collection from Hourglass Cosmetics at Nikita

They all gathered at bespoke ‘speakeasy’ bar Nikita with fellow stars including actress Naomi Ackie and India Amarteifio to attend the launch of popular make-up brand Hourglass’s latest line of lipstick products. While guests were treated to custom lip makeovers from the brand’s army of make-up artists, others sipped drinks including spicy margaritas and cucumber gin twists as they marvelled at the mirrored entrance corridor. Erin, dressed in a pale pink top and a voluminous black skirt, was seen catching up inside with The Good Wife star Cush, who wore a sparkling silver and white shirt outfit by designer Erdem. The two later posed for photographs with actress Naomi, who recently played Whitney Houston in a biopic about her life, while Erin was also seen talking to television’s Donna Air, who brought along her daughter Freya Aspinall as her plus-one.

While waitresses proffered delicious canapes of tomato bruschetta and roasted potatoes topped with caviar as well as caramelised onion and black olive tarts, they also touted around trays of Hourglass’s new glossy balm for guests to sample while they partied. Meanwhile, Queen Charlotte star India Amarteifio dazzled in a V-neck dress, and Romeo Beckham’s model girlfriend Mia Regan, fresh from a work trip to New York, was showing no signs of jetlag in her sleek black asymmetric frock.

© Getty Sydney Lima attends the launch of the new lip collection from Hourglass Cosmetics at Nikita

DJ-of-the-moment Sydney Lima spun some tunes throughout the evening, while some attendees were lucky enough to get a personalised astrological reading from the comfort of the red velvet banquettes.