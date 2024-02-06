Heidi Klum's model daughter Leni reveals her acne in unfiltered photo

Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni Klum, always appears to look picture-perfect – but on Monday she shared an unfiltered photo of her real skin while suffering from an acne breakout.

The 19-year-old – who has shared her struggles with her skin in the past – took to her Instagram Stories and posted a snap that showcased blemishes on her cheeks, nose, and forehead.

Leni appeared with her eyes closed and was wearing no makeup, but she didn't accompany the photo with a caption to explain the flare-up.

The model has not kept her acne battle a secret and has shared a photo of her suffering from a breakout in the past.

In January 2021, she posted a close-up snap of her skin on a "bad day" alongside the hashtags "#nomakeup #nofilter #sowhat".

In 2022, Leni revealed that she has battled with her appearance due to her problematic skin, admitting having acne has led to bouts of low self-esteem.

"I feel like there is a thought behind having acne that you're not beautiful with it or it makes you look not as good as you could look," she told People.

"There's this stigma. I honestly used to feel like that too, a while ago. Then I realized, 'Oh my God, this is normal.' Everyone goes through it ... It's not bad if you have it. It's something that anyone can get and it's not your fault and it's hormonal."

Despite appearing in major fashion campaigns for lingerie brand Intismissi and making her modeling debut on Vogue Germany when she was just 16, Leni admitted she often wouldn't leave her home if she was experiencing a breakout.

"There were days where I just wanted to stay home and didn't want to leave the house until my acne cleared up," she confessed.

"Then I realized I can't live like that. I can't let pimples on my face prevent me from leaving the house. So, I decided to post a photo of my acne because it's normal."

She added: "A lot of people have acne that make it seem like they don't and then people see that on social media and they're like, 'None of these gorgeous girls have acne.' But some do and I don't think that's a bad thing."



Leni is the eldest child of Heidi and her ex-husband Seal. The Kiss From a Rose singer adopted her in 2009 after meeting Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant with Leni.

Her biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. In 2016, he opened up about Seal becoming Leni's legal father.

He told the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera: "Leni is my natural daughter, but the three of us calmly agreed that it made the most sense that he adopt her because a child needs to grow up in a family."

Seal and Heidi split in 2012 and their divorce was finalized in 2014, but despite their marriage breaking down, their children have always been their top priority.

The former couple share daughters Lou, 13, and Leni, and sons, Johan, 16, and Henry, 18.

Speaking about their co-parenting, Heidi previously told Today: "I mean, it's never easy… You try to do your best to keep your children as happy as possible and keep them as grounded and loved most as possible. But other than that, this is life."

