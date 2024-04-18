Megan Fox looks unrecognizable in makeup-free photo which raises questions

Megan Fox had her fans doing a double take when she shared a makeup-free selfie on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old looked unrecognizable as she posed in a black bra and pajama bottoms, with her new blue hair cascading down her chest.

Megan looked worlds away from her usual glam appearance, forgoing her overlined lips and smokey eyes for a more natural look.

Sharing the snap on Instagram, her followers appeared shocked by her minimal look, with many questioning whether it is actually her in the photo.

"I didn't know who the hell I was looking at until I read the account name," one commented. A second said: "This isn’t Megan Fox."

A third added: "This does not look like Megan Fox AT ALL," and a fourth asked: "Why does she look so different?"

While her followers were thrown by her rare natural state, Megan does look very different compared to when she first began to find fame.

© Instagram Megan looked so different wearing no makeup

In March, the Jennifer's Body actress opened up about several of the procedures she's had done to alter her appearance over the years.

Megan revealed that she has spent $30,000 on the "biggest boobs that could fit in my body". She's also had a nose job, facial fillers, and Botox.

© Getty Megan is usually spotted with a full face of makeup

Speaking about her desire for a bigger chest, she explained on the Call Her Daddy podcast: "My boobs have been fake since I was 21 or 22. I got them done in between the first and second Transformers. But I had them done conservatively.

"Because back then everyone did the work, but you had to do work that was undetectable."

She continued: "I always wanted big boobies. So, I wasn't happy with the first set. I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids because I don't know where they went, but they went.

© Getty Images Megan has had several breast augmentations

"Then I had to have them redone very recently because the first set I didn't have enough body fat to disguise – you could see the rippling thing of the implants."

She also admitted that there are many procedures she hasn't done because of her fear of being put to sleep on the operating table.

"I'm very afraid of dying under general anesthesia," she confessed. "So, I don't take surgery lightly and therefore I've not had many of them because of that. So, it's probably a saving grace that I have this paranoia, or this fear, otherwise God knows what I would have been up to."

© Getty Images Megan has had facial fillers and Botox

Megan also put to bed rumors of other surgeries she is alleged to have had. "I've never had a facelift of any kind, no lateral brow lift although I would like one!" she said.

"No regular brow lift, I've never done threads. That's not because of some moral thing, I just don't really believe they work and I'm also afraid that they would interfere when I do need to have a facelift."

© Getty Images Meghan before her cosmetic procedures

She also rubbished reports that she has had liposuction and her buccal fat removed: "I've never had that done I'll never have any fat removed," she stated.

"I'm a very like lean person that doesn't have enough body fat or fat in my face so I will only ever put fat in. I will never be taking fat out, which leads me to I've never had any liposuction or body contouring or anything like that."

