9 luxury beauty buys experts spend their money on

There's no feeling quite like stepping out of Space NK or Sephora, Liberty or Selfridges' beauty hall, with a luxury new makeup or skincare treasure in hand.

When times are tight financially, budget beauty buys come into their own, and we'd never discriminate a product based on price, but there is something ever so special about treating yourself to luxury fragrances, premium hair tools and more.

To make sure you're spending your money on products that are truly worth the spend, we spoke to HELLO!'s resident beauty experts for the luxury buys they love...

Leanne Bayley, HELLO! Director of Lifestyle & Commerce

Irene Forte Phytomelatonin Rejuvenating Serum

"There are some skincare products that just make you go 'Wow!' and this is one of them"

I tried this after meeting the brand's founder Irene Forte, and I was immediately impressed with how passionate she was about skincare.

When I got home, I tried the anti-ageing serum before looking at the price tag (big mistake really, because I loved it) and I was shocked by the overnight results.

It's backed by 35 years of research, clinically proven to significantly reduce five signs of ageing, while calming and soothing the skin.

My skin can get really inflamed and this calmed my complexion immediately. It also promises to reduce the appearance of wrinkle depth and volume, brown spots, UV spots, red areas and pore visibility – plus noticably increases skin elasticity – proven in clinical trials after just four weeks.

"It's suitable for mature, dry or dehydrated skin and is dermatologically proven safe for sensitive skin. It left my skin so smooth and moisturised - I’ve really never felt anything quite like it. Let's put it this way, I used this to the very last drop, and I still miss it now in my skincare regimen. I will definitely save up to purchase it again."

Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO! Fashion and Beauty Editor

La Prairie Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm

"This stunning balm is super decadent from the word go. As soon as I open the sublime packaging I feel like a million dollars, and that's before I have even applied the product"

Encased in a glorious gold pot that cleverly slides open to reveal a nocturnal massage stone, this creamy, super buttery balm feels as soft as silk and is lightly fragrant.

You need the smallest amount, which you apply in light strokes over the neck, face and pressure points. What I love about this divine balm is the way my skin feels as soon as it hits the surface - like I've had a top notch facial. Gold is a natural antioxidant which not only renews the skin's damaged cells, but also revamps the surface. And this cream contains gold particles. Yes, actual gold.

Priced at £840, it's hugely expensive but I can honestly say that I've never tried anything better. What's more, it lasts an absolute age due to the nourishing ingredients, which take years and years to develop. You're paying for the best, most scientific skincare money can buy. Yes, it's astronomical, but the results speak for themselves - I am always told my skin looks great - even when I have a facial. It can't be a coincidence!

Lydia Mormen, HELLO! Junior Beauty Writer

Guerlain Néroli Outrenoir Eau de Parfum

"As a beauty journalist I've tried a lot of fragrances, but after smelling this scent from Guerlain I was hooked and it became one of my absolute favourites"

I might even be tempted to save the tiny bit I have left for my wedding day, which trust me, is a long way off.

It's an absolute delight to wear and unlike some of the other pricier scents, it's not one you keep noticing other people wearing.

It's an unusual blend of neroli and black tea, which opens with a citrusy floral freshness but dries down into a creamy, warm musk that adds a sensual element.

Unlike some more affordable scents, this really does get better throughout the day and lasts long enough to enjoy. If you're looking for an extra special scent for an occasion, this might be it.

Donna Francis, HELLO! Beauty Expert

Omnilux Contour Face Mask

"Investing in beauty gadgets isn't something I often recommend, but when LED technology came onto the beauty scene a few years ago, I was struck by the evidence of the claims behind it. I'm convinced we should all make LED part of our routine"

As much as LED masks promise smoother, brighter, glowier skin, I found a lot of the at-home devices cumbersome, heavy and uncomfortable. And so a waste of money.

That is, until I was sent the Omnilux Contour Face Mask to test. Not only is it lightweight and flexible, which makes it easy and comfortable to wear, it also uses medical-grade LED which gives similar results to in-clinic LED facial treatments. And with no pain, side effects, or downtime.

It's mostly helped with my pigmentation but my skin is 100% glowier now this is in my routine and it's definitely worth the investment.

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor

111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Emulsion

"I have my Botox and filler at 111 Skin's Harley Street clinic, so I wholeheartedly trust them with everything when it comes to my skin. It makes sense to use their skincare line to keep my complexion in good shape between visits – despite the high price point"

The cost of the Celestial Black Diamond Emulsion is backed up by the stellar ingredients list, and the years of research by 111 Skin's founder, Dr. Yannis Alexandrides. The ingredients line-up includes liquorice root to target pigmentation, hyaluronic acid for hydration and centella asiatica to soothe and rejuvenate the skin.

The formula is ultra-lightweight - almost liquid - and sinks in immediately, making it a good base if I want to wear makeup, plus it smells comforting and my skin feels cocooned. It also calms any redness, and minimises marks left behind when I have breakouts.

Hollie Brotherton, HELLO! Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer

La Mer The Concentrate

"Nothing has ever made a genuine difference to my skin quite like La Mer. The story is, the brand's founder Dr. Max Huber spent 12 years creating a patented 'Miracle Broth' from giant sea kelp and other pure ingredients which transformed his own skin after a lab accident"

With its impressive healing and self-regenerating powers, the Miracle Broth is in included in the formula of every product, and today its one of the most coveted luxury skincare brands in the world.

While Crème de la Mer is amazing and the moisturiser that started it all, my personal favourite is The Concentrate - a serum that made my complexion glow, and look and feel the healthiest it's ever been. It has the most luxurious soothing, non-sticky formula and smells incredible - exactly what I want to apply before I get into bed.

Georgia Brown, HELLO! Senior Beauty Writer

YSL Libre Eau de Parfum

"In my opinion, someone telling you that you smell nice is one of the highest compliments you can receive, which is why perfume is one of the only aspects of my beauty routine I truly invest in"

Yves Saint Laurent's Libre perfume is the kind of scent that stops you on the street. It happened to me not long after I'd taken the plunge and dropped £105 on a 50ml bottle. I was on the tube heading to dinner when a woman tapped me and asked what perfume I was wearing - I knew then it was worth every penny.

What makes this perfume feel so luxurious is how potent it is, so much so that my favourite way of wearing it is to spray it on the inside of a jacket, or spritz a scarf before wrapping it around my neck. The next time I pick up my coat I can smell the rich vanilla and fresh white musk notes, even if it's been days since I last wore it.

It may be an expensive purchase for such a small bottle, but I feel so sophisticated when I'm wearing it and I couldn't complete my beauty routine without it. I use it sparingly to spread out the cost per wear, which makes the investment feel even more special.

Carla Challis, HELLO! Commerce Partnerships Editor

Augustinus Bader The Cream

"From the sleek copper topped bottle to the intensively rich formula of the cream, Augustinus Bader's The Cream is something I won't compromise on"

My skin drinks it up, and responds to the TFC8® technology as if it were custom made for me - it plumps, it evens skin tone, it hydrates and leaves my skin with a healthy, radiant finish.

To some it's just a moisturiser, but to me, it's my skin's best friend. I've sampled many skincare brands in my time, both high end and high street, and it's this I always come back. It's worth every penny.

Katie Daly, HELLO! Junior Beauty Writer

Nicky Clarke AirStyle Pro

"I started using Nicky Clarke's AirStyle Pro earlier this year and I've never looked back"

The tool creates long-lasting curls as it's designed to be used on 90% dry hair, so sets the curl into your lengths as you pick up each section of hair.

Using this, my overall styling time is cut down as my hair doesn't have to be bone dry before styling – and time is the ultimate luxury.

A quick spritz of a heat protectant spray on day two and I can refresh my curls easily and without frying my colour-treated locks.

I also love how lightweight this tool is, and the barrels pop on and off so it's super easy to travel with. My curls never look frizzy and if used with velcro rollers, you can have huge 90s hair in no time.

Though an investment, this tool is a competitive price when compared to similar air styling hair tools and though I love it for bouncy curls, it comes with a diffuser and concentrator attachments for drying glossy natural curls or sleek straight lengths - a truly versatile piece of kit.