Ming-Na Wen, 61, recreates sensual photo in high heels and short dress 30 years later

Ming-Na Wen has just proved age is just a number. Wearing a black dress and gold heels, the 61-year-old actress recreated an iconic pose she first struck 30 years ago, squatting with her arms folded over her legs. In a post shared to her 1.1 million Instagram followers, Ming-Na wrote: "Still can fold into this pose," and fans loved it. One fan commented: "Gorgeous you do not age. Just as beautiful now as then!!" Another wrote: "Better than ever."

Ming-Na is best known for her role as Mulan in the Disney animated film and in the medical drama ER as Dr. Jing-Mei "Deb" Chen. The actress' former co-star and recent Emmy winner Noah Wyle jokingly commented on the post: "Challenge declined. Bravo." Ming-Na's many famous friends shared their awe at the actress's flexibility.

Model Kimora Lee Simmons commented two heart eye emojis and a flame emoji. Deli Boys actress, Poorna Jagannathan, wrote: "It's the getting out of that pose situation I have going on.," and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown commented: "Show off!" The post was liked by over 60,000 people, and inspired many to age just like Ming-Na.

Ming-Na's age defying Instagram post may surprise some, but she has been very honest about the aging process. During an interview with Yahoo Life's Unapologetically series, the actress explained: "I don't know what 61 feels like. I mean, I still feel like I'm in my 30s, I guess." Ming-Na continued: "And then there are days when I feel like I'm 14 years old…when I geek out at Mark Hamill in his Jedi outfit on set."

© Instagram Ming-Na's iconic recreation post to social media

Ming-Na's thoughts on aging

The 61-year-old starred in this year's martial arts drama, Karate Kid: Legends as Dr. Fong alongside iconic actor Jackie Chan. Ming-Na told Yahoo Life: "[Jackie is] still vying for roles, he's still hungry to create stories and content for himself. That's what keeps pushing me."

When asked what she envisions for herself in her next decade, Ming-Na told Yahoo Life: "So now I embrace my culture, I embrace who I am. I love the fact that I can play younger roles. When I was in my 20s, I was playing a teenager. So it just perpetuates."

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Ming-Na was in 118 episodes of ER

Who is Ming-Na Wen?

Ming-Na was born in Macau, an autonomous region on the south coast of China when it was still a Portuguese territory. After her parents divorced, Ming-Na moved to Hong Kong with her mom. Then, at four-years-old, she moved to New York City. Ming-Na primarily grew up in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. Her mom and stepfather opened the Chinatown Inn restaurant which is still open today.

Ming-Na's breakthrough role was as Jian-Mei "June" Woo in the 1993 film The Joy Luck Club. Soon after, she landed her role on ER, where she was a recurring star during the 1994-1995 season and a series regular from 1999 to 2004. In 1998, Ming-Na voiced Mulan in the Disney musical and reprised the role in 2004's Mulan II.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty The character Mulan touches her hair a lot in the film because animators noticed that Ming-Na did

In May, the actress told People: "Mulan is so near and dear to my heart, and I am telling you that her legacy will continue on forever." She continued: "She will find new fans every which way, inspire a whole new generation, and I am so thrilled to be a part of it. It's such a gift."