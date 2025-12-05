The incredible red lipstick concealer trick to neutralise dark circles

Tired of the daily battle against dark circles? While it might sound surprising, the classic red lipstick in your makeup bag could become your most unexpected ally in the fierce and relentless fight against tired-looking under eyes.

There's a beauty hack that has taken social media by storm and promises to be the definitive remedy to help fix the look of dark circles.

Based on colour theory, it's so easy, too. Before applying your regular concealer, dab a small amount of red lipstick on the under-eye area. You'll create a colour correcting effect - the perfect base to even out your skin tone and achieve a flawless, impeccable level of coverage.

Curious to know how to put this simple yet effective trick into practice? Read on to see one of the best examples we've seen - beauty influencer Mireya Rios - and learn how to use this hack for an impressive professional-grade result yourself, with a step by step guide.

© Getty Images The red lipstick trick will supercharge your concealer to help better cover dark circles

Colour theory explained: Why red neutralises blue and purple dark circles

The technique of using red lipstick to conceal dark circles is rooted in a fundamental principle of colour theory that professional makeup artists employ every single day. Just as a green-toned corrector neutralises redness or blemishes on the skin, the colour red - being its direct opposite on the colour wheel - acts similarly on blue or green-hued dark circles.

© Getty Images The technique of using red lipstick to conceal dark circles is rooted in colour theory

Dark circles often have bluish, purplish or sometimes even greenish undertones. The highly pigmented red colour effectively counteracts and neutralises these cool, dark tones, creating a much more neutral base. This is the key to preventing your regular concealer from turning a muddy grey or ash colour when applied to the under eye.

By neutralising the underlying discolouration first with the red hue, the overall effect is a seamless, uniform canvas ready for your usual makeup routine. It's an ingenious application of basic colour science to a common beauty challenge.

Just as a green-toned corrector neutralises redness or blemishes on the skin, the colour red - being its direct opposite on the colour wheel - acts similarly on blue or green-hued dark circles

Must-have tools for the viral dark circle lipstick hack

To successfully pull off this game-changing beauty trick, you'll only need a few essentials that you most likely already have stashed in your makeup bag.

© Louis Vuitton You may even already have a red lipstick in your makeup bag

A highly pigmented red lipstick: This is your primary weapon. Its rich pigment is crucial for neutralising the dark undertones of your circles. A matte or highly opaque formula is often recommended over sheer or glossy ones, as you need maximum colour payoff for the neutralising effect.

Your everyday liquid concealer: You’ll need the usual shade you use to brighten and even out your face. Make sure it's a shade that truly matches your skin tone or is just one shade lighter for a subtle brightening effect.

A medium blending brush or a damp beauty sponge: This tool is essential for seamlessly blending the products, which is the most critical part of achieving a natural finish.

Step-by-step guide to flawless coverage

Following these three straightforward steps will completely transform your look, for brighter, younger-looking eyes.

Step 1: Apply the red lipstick as a colour corrector base

© @mireyarios Remember, a little red lipstick goes a long way!

Start with a thoroughly moisturised eye contour area. Hydration is key, as it prevents the product from settling into fine lines and ensures it blends out more smoothly and evenly.

Next, gently apply a small amount of the red lipstick directly onto the dark circles, making sure to cover the entire darkened area. Aim for a thin, even layer of red to correct the colour, not a thick, visible coating.

Just use the minimum amount of lipstick necessary to neutralise for a more natural-looking outcome, and be careful not to drag the delicate under-eye skin during application.

Step 2: Apply concealer over the red base for seamless coverage

© @mireyarios Always choose a concealer that perfectly matches your skin tone or offers a hint of luminosity to subtly brighten

Once you've applied the red lipstick to your dark circles, it's time for the liquid concealer.

Carefully apply your regular concealer over the exact area where the lipstick is. This step is vital; it helps to blend the red colour seamlessly into your natural skin tone, completing the neutralisation process.

Use a tapping or patting motion rather than rubbing, which helps the two products melt together and prevents the red pigment from being dragged away.

Tip: Avoid overly light concealers, as they can sometimes draw more attention to the area, especially when layered over a colour corrector.

Step 3: Blend for a flawless, undetectable finish

© @mireyarios This blending stage is fundamental for eliminating harsh lines or demarcation and ensuring the result is uniform and luminous

To achieve a flawless finish, use a medium blending brush or damp beauty sponge. Using light, soft, gentle motions, blend until you achieve a soft and natural transition between the red corrector, the concealer and your natural skin tone.

Once you're happy with the blend, you can gently set the area with a translucent setting powder to ensure your perfect base lasts all day without creasing.

Tip: Spend time on this step - it's what separates a professional, undetectable finish from one that looks cakey or obvious. Patting the product into the skin will give the best results.

This clever trick allows you to achieve an impeccable look without the need for numerous products or complicated treatments

Step 4: You're ready to go!

© @mireyarios Voilà! Dreaded dark circles are effectively neutralised, and your face will look instantly fresh and well-rested

With these three simple steps, you will have completely transformed your look.

For those who struggle with stubborn dark circles, incorporating this colour-correcting technique into your daily routine can be a genuine game-changer, offering a level of coverage and brightness you may have thought was impossible.

It's a trick that allows you to achieve an impeccable look without the need for too many products or complicated treatments. Now you can move on to the rest of your makeup routine or just head straight out the door with total confidence.