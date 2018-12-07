Ruth Langsford reveals the secret £4 hair mask she swears by We are SO putting this in our shopping basket...

Ruth Langsford is known for her fabulous blonde locks that always look on point when she appears on screen. Her sleek blonde mane is appears impossibly shiny under the This Morning lights and we have always wondered what her secret is. But now, we know! The 58-year-old Astral ambassador has recently revealed that she uses a pot of Lucy Bee Coconut Oil which you can buy for just £4.50 online and in supermarkets. Eamonn Holmes's wife said: "In winter, I start using hair masks a lot. Especially as my hair is under studio lights all day." She added: "I rely on an organic coconut oil to re-hydrate my hair as it is 100% natural and deeply moisturising, I wrap my oil-coated hair in a warm towel and leave it to do its magic while I do a facial treatment. Lucy Bee Coconut Oil is my favourite brand."

Ruth's hair always looks in great condition

The Loose Women host also told us that she uses Astral Face & Body Moisturiser to give her a hydration burst (boost?) from head to toe. "As I have very dry skin, I rely on Astral Face & Body Moisturiser. It locks in moisture and deeply nourishes at the same time. I use it at day and night in winter on my face, hands, elbows and feet."

Extra Virgin Raw Organic Coconut Oil, £4.50, Lucy Bee

And just like the rest of us, the mother-of-one enjoys giving herself a good pamper. After all, self care (self-care) is very important to unwind.

Ruth talks fashion with HELLO!

"It's nice to indulge in a spa treatment now and then, but when it comes to nourishing skin at home, I like to keep it simple with classic staples that have stood the test of time."

Sunday mornings are my time for self-care. I do my own home beauty spa routine that involves having a relaxing bath and applying face and hair treatments. Women are not always good at taking time out to care for themselves, but it’s really important to take time for yourself as it re-sets (resets) you for the week ahead." We couldn't agree more...

