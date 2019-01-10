Loose Women's Ruth Langsford gets glam makeover The TV star posed for a photo with her hair and makeup team

Ruth Langsford shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself getting a glamorous makeover ahead of a TV appearance on Wednesday, and it looks like she has a lot of fun with her hair and makeup team! The Loose Women panellist was getting ready to present QVC, where she has her own fashion line, and was getting her hair styled by hairdresser Patrick Wilson, while makeup artist, Sandy Macfarlane, was applying the finishing touches to her look. Sandy has been doing Ruth's makeup for the past few years, and often shares photos of her working her magic in the This Morning star's dressing room. She even did Ruth's makeup for her royal wedding presenting duties in October, when she covered Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's big day with husband Eamonn Holmes.

Ruth Langsford with her glam squad

The mum-of-one recently delighted fans when she revealed the beauty secret she swears by – which costs just £5. . "As soon as the cold weather starts and the central heating goes on, my mantra is to moisturise, moisturise, moisturise," the 58-year-old explained. "I like affordable skincare, you don't have to spend a fortune if you know something does the job well. I carry a travel-size pot of Astral around in my handbag, so I can pop it out and reapply it whenever my skin starts to feel taut and dry." The down-to-earth star also listed some very affordable makeup must-haves that she likes to use, including L'Oreal Elnett hairspray, Lancome waterproof mascara, Marks & Spencer bronze eyeliner and MAC spice lip pencil.

The This Morning star recently inspired fans with her bargain beauty secret

Ruth not only looks great, but likes to keep herself fit and healthy too. The star often shares her workout routine on social media to inspire fans with their own fitness, and enjoys taking long walks, as well as running on the treadmill at her family home. Late last year, the 58-year-old admitted that she had been making a concerted effort to follow a healthy diet and exercise routine over the past few months, after recently admitting that going through the menopause had affected her ability to lose weight.

Talking to a viewer on This Morning call-in, Ruth admitted she was currently going through the menopause but wasn't going to let it get her down. "It completely affects my ability to lose weight," she said. "I try not to let it ruin my life but at least you're doing those things and you're going to boot camp. You're trying your best." The star then added: "As long as you're enjoying your life and living your life it's not all about your weight."

