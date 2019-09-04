Emma Willis rocks quirky new hairstyle at GQ Men of the Year Awards She can pull off anything!

Whether she's brunette or blonde, Emma Willis is the queen of the quiff and loves to rock a voluminous style. But on Tuesday night, the Voice UK presenter tried out a totally new look – and she looked as effortlessly cool as usual. Emma graced the GQ Men of the Year Awards with her blonde tresses scraped back into a very tight, high bun. She held her hair in place with a thick black band and pin accessory.

As for her frock, Emma, 43, turned heads on the red carpet in a sequinned black strapless dress. She completed her shimmery look with a pair of patent black heels.

Emma scraped her hair into a very tight, high bun

The mother-of-three joined other stars at the awards including Gordon and Tana Ramsay, and David and Victoria Beckham, who coordinated in sleek suits. The former Spice Girl stunned in a chic trouser suit from her resort 2020 collection, which consists of a double-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers. The couple's eldest son Brooklyn, 20, also joined the Beckhams at the event, where David was honoured with the Editor's Special Award.

MORE: 8 times the royals were spotted in places you'd least expect them

Earlier this year, HELLO! caught up with Emma's hair stylist of four years, Louis Byrne, who revealed everything you need to know about the mum-of-three's hair.

The presenter turned heads in a sequinned black strapless dress

Speaking about her white blonde mane, Louis said: "It's been something we've been working on for quite a while. I developed a hair technique called Spotlight Colour, it's really about personalising the hair colour that you have. With Emma it's about enhancing the quiff area and using the colour to do that - creating a spotlight effect in the hair to give it a natural gleam and shine."

MORE: Peter Andre finally reveals son Theo's face in holiday photos - and he's adorable!

Louis added: "We've been going from darker to light in a kind of gradual process. In the past year, we've taken it from stage to stage." The relationship between a hairstylist and a client is a special one, and Louis agrees. "I've worked with Emma for four years, she's very trusting and open," he said. "And when you have a relationship like we do – she respects me and I respect her and she knows that I would never make her look stupid, so that really helps."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.