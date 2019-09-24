Strictly star Dianne Buswell looks unrecognisable with brown hair The Strictly pro dancer – who is dating YouTube star Joe Sugg - is renowned for her bright red hair

Strictly star Dianne Buswell has iconic bright red hair, but over the weekend the pro dancer transformed her look by sporting a new brunette do in order to trick her boyfriend Joe Sugg. Dianne shared a hilarious video on YouTube of herself pranking Joe by pretending to be a fan waiting for him at the stage door of his new show Waitress – and she didn't go about it by halves! Making sure that Joe had no idea who she was, Dianne chose a brown wig with a fringe, which made her look unrecognisable and teamed it with a beanie hat and large glasses. Joe had no idea who she was as she asked for a selfie, but later realised after Dianne slipped up by talking in her Australian accent to a fan.

Dianne's video went down a treat with her followers, with one taking to the comment's section to write: "I didn't realise it was you either until people said it was you on Twitter," while another wrote: "Only you would try this! You actually look so good with brown hair, like old brown-haired Dianne!!" A third added: "This was so funny! Joe's face was pricesless haha!" Since Dianne began dating Joe in December, the Strictly pro has been getting the YouTube bug after watching him at work, so created her own channel called Dianne Buswell. It currently has an impressive 199,000 subscribers.

Dianne managed to get a selfie in with Joe before he found out it was really her

Joe has been equally inspired by Dianne's career on Strictly, having met her after being partnered with her in 2018. This year, the 27-year-old is back working on the BBC One dance show as one of the hosts of the official Strictly podcast. He also made an appearance on Monday night's first It Takes Two of the year, alongside last year's winner Stacey Dooley. During their interview with Zoe Ball, Stacey – who is dating her former dancer partner Kevin Clifton - joked that neither she nor Joe had managed to keep in touch with their partners.

Dianne recently told HELLO! that Joe will be her biggest supporter during her new season on Strictly, where she has been partnered with DJ Dev Griffin. "Joe will definitely be one of my biggest supporters actually. He loves the experience so much, and he is really excited to see, you know, what I can do this year," she said.

