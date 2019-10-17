Kourtney Kardashian showcases blonde hair look – but fans are concerned for her The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star often changes up her look

Kourtney Kardashian is never one to shy away from new looks and this week the reality TV star rocked a bold new hair look as she channeled Ariana Grande in a new photo posted on Instagram. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was pictured sitting at the piano posing with a microphone, dressed in a pink dress. But all eyes were on her blonde ponytail, which had been crimped and braided at the top. "No tears left to cry," Kourtney wrote in the caption. The star's fans were quick to comment on her look, and while many loved it, others were concerned that her high ponytail would harm her hairline – as it had done a few months ago, resulting in her getting a bald patch. "Kourt this pony is going to create another bald patch," one wrote, while another added: "Didn't you learn after your last ponytail incident?" A third commented: "You're not afraid of making that bald spot worse by this?"

Kourtney Kardashian rocked a blonde ponytail as fans worried it would give her another bald patch

In September, the reality TV star showed a shocking injury she had suffered as a result of having such a tight high ponytail at a red carpet event. In the trailer season 17 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired on Sunday night on E!, Kim spotted Kourtney's injury while they were chatting in the living room. "Kourtney you have a really big spot on the top of your head, look down" she said. "Oh my god, I am afraid for your life." The mum-of-three answered: "It's a hole in my head. I swear it's from my ponytail, it was so tight I have a bump on my head." Kim then told her sister: "Kourtney, your bald. You need to go to the hospital right now," to which Kourtney replied: "I'm not going to the hospital!"

Kourtney named her new lifestyle brand after her daughter Penelope

Kourtney has had an exciting year and recently launched her own lifestyle brand, Poosh, which has gone from strength to strength. As a result of its success, the star has even been asked to give motivational talks at conferences about setting up her own business. While she enjoys working, Kourtney prefers nothing more than being a mum. She shares children Mason, nine, and Penelope, seven, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, and they have managed to find the perfect balance when it comes to co-parenting them, and have even gone on a number of holidays together along with their children and Scott's new girlfriend Sofia Richie.

