Prince William and Kate Middleton's Pakistan tour itinerary revealed – Day 4 The Duke and Duchess continue their tour of Pakistan

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spending the day in Lahore, the capital of Punjab and Pakistan's second-largest city.

In perhaps one of the most poignant moments of the tour, they will visit the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, which Princess Diana visited and supported on her visits to Pakistan. The specialist centre was founded in 1994 by the now prime minister Imran Khan, in memory of his mother Shaukat, who died from cancer in 1984.

The Duke and Duchess are continuing their royal tour with a visit to Lahore

Diana was pictured cuddling a blind, eight-year-old girl, who was being treated for a tumour at a fundraising event for the hospital in February 1996. In May the following year – months before her tragic death – she returned to tour the hospital again and was again pictured cuddling and comforting sick children. William and Kate will spend time with patients and families being treated in the children’s ward.

Their moving visit comes at the end of a packed schedule in Lahore, starting at SOS Children's Village. The charity provides a family structure for vulnerable children, who are given a home and cared for by a "mother" to help them develop into happy, confident and resilient adults.

Princess Diana also visited the hospital and research centre in 1996

William and Kate will join a birthday party for one of the 150 children living at the centre, which was the first in Pakistan when it was established in 1977. At the National Cricket Academy, the royals will meet some of Pakistan's cricketing legends and will no doubt show off their famously competitive approach to sport when they join a match with children taking part in the British Council’s DOSTI programme (Dosti means friendship in Urdu).

The scheme promotes sport as a key part of children's development, boosting their self-esteem and teaching them life skills. Cricket is Pakistan's national game and the national team has just completed its first home test against Sri Lanka – the first time the visitors have returned to the country since an armed attack on the team's bus in Lahore in 2009.

The Duke and Duchess also visited Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province

William and Kate will then visit the breathtaking Badshahi Mosque in the heart of Lahore's Walled City. The vast 17th century sandstone and marble building is one of Pakistan's best-known landmarks and its courtyard can accommodate 100,000 worshippers.

Like the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in 2006, the Duke and Duchess will meet faith leaders to hear how they are promoting interfaith harmony between their communities.

The Queen visited the Mosque in 1961, while the Duke’s mother Diana also visited in 1991.

