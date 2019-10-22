Strictly star Emma Barton rocks new hair look during interview with Anton du Beke The EastEnders actress is competing on Strictly with Anton du Beke

Strictly star Emma Barton looked gorgeous on Tuesday evening's It Takes Two as she appeared on the sofa with her dance partner Anton du Beke, rocking a new hair look. The brunette actress styled her fringe in a middle parting and wore it in a stylish up-do. To complete her look, Emma opted for a natural makeup look, and wore a stylish metallic dress, which received a lot of compliments from viewers at home. During her appearance, Emma was asked by host Rylan Clark-Neal about how she took Craig Revel-Horwood's comments on Saturday night, where he likened her posture to a sack of potatoes. Emma took it all in her stride and laughed off the remarks.

Strictly star Emma Barton rocked a gorgeous new hair look on It Takes Two

Fans adored watching Emma and Anton on It Takes Two, and many took to Twitter to praise the EastEnders actress' dance skills and for handling the criticism from the judges so well. One wrote: "People who take part in Strictly know the commitment when they sign up for it. if it's too much, don't do it. Emma was great at the weekend. The judges must have been watching a different dance to me." Another commented: "What a lovely lady Emma Barton is. I think you guys are great. Good luck for Saturday." A third added: "Emma is handing all the criticism flung at her with utter grace. She's a charm."

MORE: Strictly's Katya Jones jokes about feud rumours in hilarious new post

Emma and Anton are getting ready for Halloween week on Strictly

On Saturday night, Emma and Anton will be dancing the Tango to Bach's Toccata and Fugue in D Minor for the Halloween special. The pair have been training hard during every spare second they have when Emma isn't working on EastEnders. The actress revealed that she is currently filming the iconic EastEnders Christmas episodes which are sure to be explosive for her character Honey Mitchell, who has recently discovered that her boyfriend Adam has been having an affair. Rylan asked her whether his favourite characters Sharon Mitchell and Shirley Carter will survive over the festive period, to which she coyly replied: "I'll let you know later."

READ: Gemma Atkinson reveals baby Mia's painful new milestone

Since finding out that he was going to be partnered with Emma in this year's competition, Anton has been on cloud nine. The star was the first pro to leave the show in 2018 when partnered with Susannah Constantine and this year he is determined to make it all the way.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.