Khloe Kardashian speaks out in response to comments on her appearance change

Khloe Kardashian is often changing up her look, and just ahead of Christmas, The Kardashians star decided it was time for a change.

The Good American designer took to Instagram this week to share a very glamorous photo of herself taken on set, sporting a new 'do.

Khloe rocked long honey blonde hair which was styled in a bouncy blowdry and cascaded down past her shoulders. Comments were aplenty, with one fan writing: "Love your hair!" while another wrote: "You look so beautiful."

Kourtney Kardashian also responded, writing: "That's my sister!"

Khloe has since taken to Instagram Stories to thank everyone for their kind words. She wrote: "Thank you for everyone saying they love my new hair color. I'm calling it honey." She added: "@traceycunningham1 and @priscillavalles for the color and extensions. My girls always do their thing. I swear they have magic wands."

Khloe Kardashian rocked honey-hued hair - and her fans adore it

Khloe has experimented with many hairstyles over the years, from various lengths to different colors. The 39-year-old is looking forward to spending quality time with her loved ones over the holidays, and has been sharing lots of cute Christmas-related posts on social media in the leadup to the big day.

These have featured her two young children, True, aged five, and one-year-old Tatum, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

© Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock Khloe Kardashian often changes up her hair

Her niece Dream Kardashian, seven, often features too, as the little girl has a close bond with her famous aunt and cousins, and Khloe herself has previously said that she's more like another mother to Dream, than just her aunt.

A recent photo featured Dream, True and Tatum all posing in front of the Christmas tree with big smiles. In the caption, the proud mom and aunt wrote: "The MOST magical time of year!!! We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves pajamas: @zipnbear."

© Instagram Khloe Kardashian with her two children and her niece, Dream

She also recently went with many members of her family to see Mariah Carey perform in Los Angeles, as part of her Christmas concert series.

In an interview with Variety in March 2022, Khloe opened up about just how much of a hands-on mom she is, something she admitted, people are often surprsied about. "Everyone is always so surprised by that. We’re really hands-on moms.

© Instagram Khloe loves being a mom

"We are very present and active with our kids. Family comes before everything – that’s always been who we are, since we started on TV in our 20’s, and now, we’ve all evolved and have our own little families within our big family umbrella," she said.

"It’s just who we are. It’s what makes us happy. It’s what we work hard for, so we can give them certain luxuries and have certain securities. It literally makes life worth living, having kids."

