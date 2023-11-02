Gemma Atkinson goes dark in gorgeous autumn hair transformation

Gemma Atkinson embraced her natural darker colour for her latest hair transformation, which she revealed to fans on Wednesday.

The Hollyoaks actress turned to hairdresser Emily Rose Monk, who has also worked with Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Olivia Attwood, for help blending her dark roots. She wore her hair in foils in several photos, which normally indicates highlights have been added, but the finished result was a soft, natural-looking light brunette that melted into her darker blonde ends.

© Instagram The Strictly star went for natural light brown roots and dark blonde ends

"Autumn vibes," Gemma wrote next to a video of her admiring her new hair colour.

The former Strictly star – who met her fiancé Gorka Marquez on the show in 2017 – has been sporting bright platinum blonde shades over the past few years, whether she's chosen a long bob and bangs or cascading locks that fall past her shoulders.

Despite looking effortlessly beautiful at all times, Gemma insists that she still has much to learn about hair, especially when it comes to her daughter Mia. On the subject of Mia's Christmas presents, she told My Baba: "I think every parent at Christmas secretly gets toys that they can play with! Anything to do with hair and things like that, I will definitely be doing because I need to learn how to French plait. So yes, we will definitely be getting involved in the toys."

She also told The Telegraph she is not immune to feeling self-conscious after seeing other picture-perfect Instagram influencers. The down-to-earth actress said she prefers to show off the candid side of her life, explaining: "There are people that I’ve unfollowed on Instagram.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson models seriously blonde 2020 hair

"They made me feel bad because my hair and make-up isn’t always done, my lashes aren’t always on, and if every picture is just a selfie looking perfect you think, ‘Oh god, but that’s not what I’m like in real life’.

“I kind of feel – not insignificant – but I just don’t want to keep seeing that when I’m hungover on a Sunday. I want to see someone being ill on the couch with a pizza – a bit of normality."

© Instagram The actress has been sporting bright blonde hair for several years

Shortly after Mia's arrival in 2019, Gemma toyed with the idea of ditching her signature platinum shade and going a deep chocolate brown. Asking her fans for advice, she shared two pictures of herself – one with blonde hair and one with brunette hair and fans were divided. "Blonde, absolutely gorgeous," replied one, while another said: "I like blonde, but it's almost autumn so brown would be nice and warm."

© Instagram Gemma has experimented with shorter lengths and bangs

She ultimately stuck to her honey hues, which the doting mother-of-two has maintained following the birth of her baby boy Thiago in July 2023.

SHOP: Kim Kardashian's go-to Olaplex hair treatment is 49% off in the run up to Black Friday