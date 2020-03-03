Exclusive: Jacqueline Jossa talks new fashion collection, meeting Kylie Jenner & the one item in her wardrobe her husband Dan Osborne hates

EastEnders actress and I'm A Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa caught up with HELLO! to discuss her new In The Style collection, meeting Kylie Jenner and the items in her wardrobe which her husband, Dan Osborne, just doesn't get.

One of Jacqueline's favourite looks from her In The Style collection was this black floral mini dress

Speaking to the TV star and mother-of-two, we asked Jac what her favourite piece from her collection was and pointing to her black floral mini dress, she said: "I never really wear a dress like that, like a short dress that's super tight and when we were talking about it I was like 'I don't know,' and then as soon as I put it on and I saw the ruching and pattern and everything I was like 'no this is perfect.'" Blown away by the fit, she explained: "it's pulling me in, it's making me feel really comfortable, I can walk, I can sit down - you know your eight rolls don't show when you sit down because of the ruching, it's like the perfect kind of dress - you need that in your life!"

Jacqueline grew close with her I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here campmate Caitlyn Jenner

Referencing her close relationship with I'm A Celebrity campmate, Caitlyn Jenner, Jacqueline described to HELLO! how nervous she would be to meet Caitlyn's daughter, Kylie Jenner. "I wouldn't talk," she laughed, "Caitlyn did an interview with someone and said 'oh Kylie knows all the best places to go so when Jacqueline comes we'll go' and I was like...just heart palpitations. No I can't - what would I say? I'd have to be normal and have a full face of glam!" Explaining that she would love to meet the family, Jacqueline added: "Caitlyn Jenner is so cool that her kids must be too."

Jacqueline has been with former TOWIE star Dan Osborne since 2014 - the pair married in July 2017

Jac, who's been dating Dan Osborne since 2014, also revealed that there's one fashion trend he just can't get on board with - and that's her designer black chunky boots. "I bought these Prada ones after I came out of the jungle. I love them and I think I look great in them, and he has not changed my mind! But he just doesn't get them, it's too indie-skater for him. And I'm like 'I don't care, I love them'. It's too rock-chick I think. He said they look better on but when they were off he was like 'what are they?' He wasn't a fan of my fake bob either!"

