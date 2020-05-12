When will hairdressers open in the UK after the lockdown? The latest news Hairdressers won't be opening for a while...

With the coronavirus lockdown closing the doors to our favourite hairdressers and salons, many of us have been left to contend with growing roots and DIY haircuts. Since addressing the nation on Sunday 10 May, Boris Johnson has revealed the government's roadmap for recovery, but unfortunately, it doesn't look like hairdressers will be reopening any time soon.

Publishing the UK's 60-page plan online, it has been confirmed that the reopening of businesses such as hairdressers would fall under phase three of the government's current strategy, and would, therefore, remain closed until 4 July. Counting down the days? Us too.

Outlining phase three, the plan states that: "The ambition at this step is to open at least some of the remaining businesses and premises that have been required to close, including personal care (such as hairdressers and beauty salons) hospitality (such as food service providers, pubs and accommodation), public places (such as places of worship) and leisure facilities (like cinemas). They should also meet the COVID-19 Secure guidelines."

As for the rest of the world, hair salons across Europe have begun to reopen, subject to a number of strict rules. In France, salons are not permitted to accept walk-in clients and everyone will be asked to wear masks, gowns, and disposable gloves as well as using disinfectants. Meanwhile in Germany hairdressers are only allowed to dry cut hair and must leave every other salon chair empty in accordance with social distancing measures.

After he delivered his speech, the Prime Minister came under fire for his plan of action, namely because phase one permits that "all workers who cannot work from home should travel to work if their workplace is open." Dubbed confusing and ambiguous, many have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations. One user wrote: "Boris says if you can't work from home you should return to work... so do hairdressers, gyms, etc open? They can't work from home - the nation needs more clarification from the UK government." "I guarantee some Hairdressers and barbers will chance their arms tomorrow and open up. No clarity for UK government on this sector again," tweeted another.

