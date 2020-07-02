Holly Willoughby has made a mistake that many parents will be able to relate to during lockdown! The TV star admitted to giving son Chester a "dodgy haircut" during a segment on Thursday's This Morning. Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield were talking to a viewer whose child had interrupted her phone call after announcing they were going to cut their own hair. Holly responded: "I'm surprised my Chester hasn't cut his hair, I gave him such a dodgy haircut the other day." Revealing it hadn't gone as well as planned, she joked: "He looked like Dumb and Dumber!" Phillip added: "It works with gel though."

Holly Willoughby admitted she gave son Chester a bad haircut during lockdown

The ITV star is a doting mum to Chester, five, Belle, nine, and Harry, 11, who she shares with husband Dan Baldwin. Last month, she was praised by fans after putting her kids first and missing an episode of This Morning so that she could take them back to school following the lifted lockdown restrictions.

Holly shared a poignant post on Instagram reflecting on the big change, writing: "The new norm… back to school," alongside a photo of her children's feet.

The back-to-school milestone came shortly after Holly admitted that her job in television can make it difficult to spend quality time with her kids. In a recent interview with Red magazine, the TV star candidly opened up about her family life, confessing she has found juggling her career and being a mum a "challenge".

The This Morning star is a doting mum

"Becoming a mum was the only thing I knew I definitely wanted when I was growing up, but the image I had never involved me being a working mum," she explained. "That's the biggest challenge. I've been riddled with guilt about getting that part wrong. You love them so much and you don't want to mess them up."

She previously opened up about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Holly with her three children

Speaking about balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

