Claudia Winkleman has shared a photo of her lockdown hair – and her famous fringe has grown halfway down her face!

Revealing to her followers that she was about to pay a visit to George Northwood's London salon, the Strictly star posted a photo of herself in her home, and we can't believe how much her hair has grown.

It almost covered the doting mum's entire face, and her bright blue eyes were nowhere to be seen. Alongside the photo, Claudia wrote: "See you soon @georgenoorwood."

In the background of the picture, a portion of the 48-year-old's home could be seen, and it's safe to say that Claudia has been reading plenty of books during lockdown!

White shelves were stacked to the brim with colourful books; we also love the chic grey colour the mother-of-three has painted her walls.

London-based hairdresser George Northwood is a favourite among A-listers – and is also behind some of Meghan Markle's most fabulous looks.

The star stylist - who works with Alexa Chung and Rosie Huntington-Whitely too –gave an interview to The Telegraph in April, opening up about his close relationship with the Duchess and their approach to her now-signature hairstyles.

"I was quite nervous, she was so lovely and down to earth," he said. "She said, 'I'm just a Cali girl' and I love that California hair, it's my thing which I've done with Rosie and Gwyneth. I felt so at ease right away."

He added of Meghan's iconic 'messy' buns, curls and up-dos: "We had to make sure we ticked all the boxes, but then we wanted to make her look accessible and like a people’s princess that everyone relates to."

Claudia is known for her enviable sleek locks, and we can't wait to see how her famous tresses look after her visit to the salon!

