Tess Daly convincing Vernon Kay to make major change following time in lockdown The Strictly host shares daughters Phoebe and Amber with the TV presenter

Like many other people up and down the country, Vernon Kay's hair has grown a significant amount during the lockdown, and Tess Daly is convincing her husband to keep it that way! The Strictly Come Dancing host took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of her husband looking dapper with a sleeked-back hairstyle. "Trying to convince him to keep the lockdown locks @vernonkay #dontcutit #photobyme," she wrote alongside the snapshot. Fans were quick to agree with the mother-of-two, with one commenting: "Don't cut it, looking very sophisticated right there," while another wrote: "Long all the way." A third person added: "Keep it long Vernon, got to hold onto those locks while you can! One day they may just disappear!"

It's been a busy few weeks for Vernon and Tess, who recently enjoyed a family holiday to France with their daughters, Phoebe and Amber. The celebrity couple took their children to Dijon, and Vernon shared pictures from their trip on Instagram, as well as a video of the vineyards surrounding them.

Tess Daly in convincing Vernon Kay to keep his hair long!

Vernon is now off to Berlin for work for nine days, while Tess remains at their family home in Buckinghamshire with their children. The former Family Fortunes host shared a photo of himself getting ready to leave, alongside the capiton: "Berlin here we come... @fiaformulae 9DAYS-6RACES-3circuits-1Champion! Let’s do this!!"

Vernon's hair has been growing nicely during lockdown

Tess, meanwhile, shared the exciting news that Strictly Come Dancing had won a BAFTA on Friday night. The star posted a photo of herself and co-host Claudia Winkleman at a party on Instagram, alongside the message: "MOOD I’m so thrilled - WE JUST WON A BAFTA! SO grateful.

"Love working with the greatest team there is @bbcstrictly and my gorgeous @claudiawinkle Can’t wait for this year's series. Xxxxx. Pic taken in Blackpool last year) #baftas2020 #grateful #iseeyourob." [sic].

The celebrity couple have enjoyed spending quality time with daughters Phoebe and Amber

Tess and Vernon are now getting back into work mode following the lockdown restrictions, which saw them enjoy spending quality time at home with their children.

Tess previously opened up about life at home during an interview with HELLO!, and said that she enjoys nothing more than spending time with her children when she's not at work.

She said: "It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum."

