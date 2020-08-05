Saira Khan's DIY beauty look on Tuesday's instalment of Loose Women was so impressive that fans of the show questioned whether she was wearing a wig!

For her video appearance, Saira did her own hair and makeup and showed off the results on Instagram. "On @loosewomen today. Own hair and makeup. Gosh it does feel good every now and then to put on a full face of makeup - I kinda feel sexy today - whose with me? I looked in the mirror and thought 'yeah Gurl, today you are smokin.' The only words that matter, are those that YOU say to yourself," she captioned the post, and fans couldn't agree more!

She sported a glowing complexion, shimmering gold-green eyeshadow and nude lips – and revealed the majority of her makeup was from MAC – and wore her thick hair down in a bouncy blowdry that framed her face. Taking to her Instagram Stories to thank Loose Women viewers for their compliments, Saira said: "As you know I'm still doing my own hair and makeup myself. Somebody actually asked me if I was wearing a wig – I don't know whether to take that as a compliment or as an insult!"

The mother-of-two continued by revealing the secret to her thick hair was, in fact, tape hair extensions she had done at Salon Sloane recently. Saira said: "The tapes they've put in, I'm addicted to them – they are amazing! That's a fantastic new thing that I've learnt by going to the hairdressers. They just give you thickness and they're not difficult to look after at all, you just treat it like normal hair."

This is not the first time Saira has experimented with different hairstyles. Back in June, she used some clip-in hair extensions to give her locks some extra length. Showing off the results of her gorgeous hairdo, the 50-year-old told her followers: "These are Simply Hair UK extensions. Even I can put them in, they are so so easy, brilliant quality. They just give you volume and length with a click of a finger." Meanwhile, Saira also unveiled her natural curls during an Instagram Live last month.