Rachel Riley looks stunning with Kate Middleton-inspired hairstyle

Rachel Riley unveiled a stunning, royal-approved hairstyle on Thursday as she appeared in a Candy Crush promotional video. The Countdown star had her blonde tresses styled into a bouncy Chelsea blowdry – one of the Duchess of Cambridge's signature looks.

MORE: Kate Middleton changes her hair colour more than you think! Take a look

The mother-of-one looked absolutely gorgeous in the advert, not a hair out of place and wearing a pretty polka dot pink dress.

Appearing alongside fellow stars including Mark Wright and Alesha Dixon, Rachel encouraged people to play Candy Crush All Stars as she said in the video: "You're going to need a lot more than instinct to progress, your brain is the key to cracking this formula!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley totally suits a Chelsea blowdry!

The celebrity mathematician usually wears her hair in waves or tight curls, but she sported a more voluminous 'do in the new video. Rachel also matched her feminine frock with a bold pink lip.

MORE: 11 of the most dramatic royal hair transformations

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her signature blowdry and regularly has her locks tended to by Richard Ward. Kate and the Middleton ladies have been clients of Richard's for years. Speaking to HELLO! back in 2011, Richard said of Prince William's wife: "She's absolutely lovely, like any 29-year-old girl. She jokes around like everyone else."

Rachel Riley showed off a bouncy blowdry

Earlier this week, Rachel was forced to clarify that her husband Pasha Kovalev is not taking part in Dancing with the Stars. Fans had rushed to congratulate the former Strictly Come Dancing pro on his new gig, and assumed he was dancing with Tiger King star Carole Baskin, when in fact it was Russian professional Pasha Pashkov who has joined the series.

"I can confirm that despite the rumours, @PashaKovalev has no immediate plans to dance with tiger queen Carole Baskin. Face with tears of joy Tiger @gregjames," Rachel hilariously tweeted.

We also loved Rachel's pretty pink frock

Rachel and Pasha started dating in 2014 after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly. They secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas just months before they welcomed their daughter Maven in December 2019.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.