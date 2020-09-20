Fearne Cotton looks unrecognisable with a mullet in throwback photo The Happy Place host proudly showed off her hair!

Fearne Cotton has sported everything from long blonde hair to a bold pink bob, but fans were shocked to see her hairstyle as a child was very different from anything she's chosen since!

The former Celebrity Juice star shared a sweet throwback photo on Instagram, and it's safe to say she looked almost unrecognisable.

"Me in about 1984!" Fearne captioned the photo, before drawing attention to her cute blonde hairstyle, writing: "The mullet." Dressed in a pink and white striped dressing gown, the young Fearne – who was about three at the time – could be seen with a short fringe at the front leading into a longer length at the back.

The Happy Place host shared the cute throwback photo on Instagram

The new throwback photo was prompted by Miley Cyrus' new hairstyle in photos promoting her iHeartRadio Festival 2020, which Fearne compared to her own. It appears as though the controversial cut is still popular decades later!

Although the 39-year-old is back to her iconic blonde bob, she recently dyed her hair a bubblegum shade of pink – a colour she had already experimented with back in 2013. Taking to her Instagram page, the Happy Place host shared a series of stunning selfies and remarked: "Back to pink."

Fearne shares Honey and with her husband Jesse Wood, but it seems as though neither children have tried out their mum's unusual hairstyle. Back in July, she shared a photo of Honey resting against the wall of their bathroom in the family's London home next to the caption: "Morning messy bun head."

Fearne's daughter Honey has much longer hair than her mum did as a child!

In the snap, the five-year-old's strawberry blonde hair was pulled into a messy bun on top of her head – a style that quickly earnt praise from Fearne's fans. "Best hair ever!" one commented and a second agreed: "Her hair colour is just beautiful." For school, however, Honey opted for two very smart plaits to keep her long hair away from her face.

