Trinny Woodall opens up about hair loss symptoms since recovering from COVID-19

Hair loss is usually completely normal, but it can be incredibly upsetting. Not least for Tinny Woodall, who took to Instagram this week to share her dramatic hair loss, which she believes is a result of having coronavirus.

The This Morning fashion guru filmed a video showing the hair she had lost so far, which she has been collecting in a jar at home. In view of her near 1 million Instagram followers, she ran her hands through her loose curls to show her hair falling out in clumps.

The star candidly discussed her choice to post the vulnerable video to social media: "What always eases my mind, is sharing. Because I then know that I'm not alone."

Confirming she had seen her GP about her problem, Trinny's doctor said it hadn't been uncommon to see more and more patients suffering from hair loss around the 90-day mark following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The style guru said her hair loss began around 90 days after her COVID diagnosis

"I didn't connect having covid with my hair literally coming out in handfuls. Thank you Trinny," said one fan." Another wrote: "Trinny, more and more of us who had covid are experiencing extreme hair loss," confirming the 57-year-old was not alone in her suffering.

A lot of women experience hair loss around the menopause, but diets and supplements can support this.

Trinny is loved for her expert fashion sense and styling tips

Fans rushed to the comments to support the style guru, with one writing: "Thank you for being brave and discussing these things." Trinny then pledged to take her followers along with her on her road to recovery.

If you are experiencing sudden hair loss, it's always best to see your GP to rule out any health concerns. In the meantime, Trinny recommends taking supplements to help ease symptoms.

Solar Biotin 5000µg, £12.49, Holland & Barrett

One fan shared her post-Covid hair loss journey with Trinny in the comments, and advised: "After about 3 months hair loss started. Went to a dermatologist and started biotin. Hair started getting better again around December, and is really well again!"

Floresine, £21.99, Amazon

Iron deficiency can sometimes be linked to hair loss, so taking an iron based supplement may help your tresses return to their natural growth cycle.

Trinny is a fan of this iron-based women's supplement, claiming: "I always take this anyway, I love it".

Ionicell For Women, £20, Victoria Health

Ionecill for Women has been specially formulated and clinically proven to help our bodies generate collagen, re-hydrate cells and improve their performance for a more youthful appearance, lustrous hair and stronger nails.

