Last week, Louise Redknapp looked super sleek on the Lorraine show alongside Christine Lampard. The star was presenting a fashion segment, and we loved her outfit.

The star chose to style herself, wearing a lovely striped white and green shirt by London based brand Yaitte, which she teamed with black Cos trousers, dainty gold jewellery and vintage Gucci high heels. With her hair tied back and minimal makeup, she looked incredible.

Keeping in with the sustainable fashion movement, Louise re-wore the striking shirt on Wednesday afternoon, in a very clever way. Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a snap of herself wearing the shirt open, as a cover up over a matching green bikini. She wrote: "Make the most of your shirts! Perfect for holiday, work or dinner @Yaitte_."

Shirts are known to be versatile pieces - you can wear them with skirts or trousers, under jumpers or as Louise shows, as a very chic beach cover up.

Louise used her shirt as a beach cover-up

Louise has always loved fashion and even had a successful style blog with her friend Emma called 'A Style Album By Lou and Em.' The besties used to share their styling tips and mix high street pieces with designer accessories.

We loved the fashion blog, but the pair sadly stopped creating content two years ago.

In 2019, Louise and Emma announced they were moving away from the successful online platform. They said: "After 5 years creating content for A Style Album we have decided to put the blog on hold to concentrate on our personal projects. We hope you continue following us for Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle updates on our personal channels @louiseredknapp & @emmarosestyle Thank you for all your support, we are very proud of what we created on A Style Album, Lou & Em.X "

