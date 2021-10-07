Michelle Keegan is a goddess in £88 figure-hugging dress for London outing The gorgeous dress was discounted from £290

Michelle Keegan looked every inch a goddess on Wednesday night as she donned a metallic figure-hugging midi-dress by French label Sandro.

The former Coronation Street star was in London for the day to visit The One Show where she promoted series three of Brassic, which airs on Sky Max and streaming service NOW.

The 34-year-old completed her look with a gorgeous white Reiss blazer, gold sandals by Sophia Webster and Florian London's 'Vienna' bag.

Ahead of her interview, Michelle took to her Stories to detail how she got ready, revealing that she was running late, as usual.

The star's dress was a hit with fans but is sadly sold out

"Typical me, running 5 minutes late… poor @Stephie_nails painting over my toenail colour that I've had on for 6 weeks."

Despite the small delay, Michelle had time to enjoy one cocktail ahead visiting the BBC studios.

"Patiently waiting for my [cocktail]," she wrote alongside three gorgeous pictures of herself taken at her hotel's bar.

Fans loved the look, with many labelling her "beautiful" and "stunning".

Michelle posed at the hotel's bar ahead of visiting the BBC studios

"I love this dress," one wrote, whilst a second remarked: "Oh your bag is gorgeous."

"Stunning as ever," added a third.

It's been a busy time for Mark Wright's wife. Not only has she finished filming Brassic and is on the promotional trail but she also recently announced the launch of her autumn collection with Very.co.uk.

The star shared photos of the latest line on her Instagram, which featured a range of warming coats, cosy knits, and dog coats to match.

Shot on location in Manchester, Michelle showcased the stunning new looks in the collection both indoors and out in the company of her furry friends. The star paired jeans with relaxed shirts and longline knitted cardigans to cosy up as the temperature drops.