Holly Willoughby surprises with red hair in fun video and fans are lost for words

Holly Willoughby has been counting down the days until the release of her first book, Reflections, and on the eve of the big day, the This Morning star surprised fans by joining Tik Tok and taking part in a fun video.

The 40-year-old dressed up as Annie, with a curly red wig and red dress and peter pan collar included, and sang the iconic Tomorrow song whilst holding her book in her hands.

WATCH: Holly transforms into Annie for hilarious video

"Tomorrow…Directed and produced by Belle age 10. And yes... I've joined @tiktok... Belle made me do it... hollywilloughby1. Credit:@Kim Cline. #reflections buy now... link in bio," she captioned the fun video.

Friends and family rushed to comment on the hilarious clip, with her sister Kelly Willoughby writing: "You are completely, scrumptiously, deliciously bonkers."

Reflections by Holly Willoughby, £20 usually but a pre-order price of £10, Amazon or listen for 99p on Audible

This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield joked: "Best you've ever sung," whilst good friend Emma Lee Bunton added: "Just brilliant! X."

Others couldn't help but compliment her daughter's producing skills.

"Belle you are a film producer in the making," wrote one, whilst another simply remarked: "Watch out Dan, she's coming for you! Well done Belle!"

Holly has been tirelessly promoting her new book

This isn't Belle's first video production with mum Holly. The youngster, who is Holly's only daughter with husband Dan Baldwin, with whom she also shares Harry, 12, and Chester, seven, made her debut earlier this week and the fun clip featured the presenter wearing different fun looks whilst dancing around in her daughter's bedroom with her new book in her hand.

"Tik tok, my book is out in 3 days... new video - written, directed & produced by Belle age 10, preorder now for release date delivery #linkinbio," she captioned the post.

At the time, fans begged her to join Tik Tok, and it seems like Holly was listening!

